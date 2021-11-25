From data analyst to Bollywood sensation

She collaborated on the Grammy-winning Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book project and was also a theme songwriter for the Emmy-nominated series Brown Girls.

What Lisa Mishra has achieved is a dream come true moment for many of us. She had an eight-to-five job as a data analyst, but never imagined that her uploaded music would turn her into a Bollywood sensation. It was her Tareefan blend that changed her life, made her quit a job in Chicago, and became a full-time artist in India. After Rhea and Sonam Kapoor brought him down to help him achieve his goal, there was no turning back.

The Telegraph spoke with the 27-year-old in Wafira (on Ho Chi Minh Sarani) during her visit to Calcutta for Johnnie Walker’s #RevibeTheNight campaign.

Congratulations on your collaboration with Johnnie Walker #RevibeTheNight. How important are such campaigns in bringing the live music scene back?

It’s super important; the public wants to have social experiences again and it has been locked up for a long time. I feel like we’re all so attached to our devices that we’ve forgotten about the real world. It really is a great reminder that shows like this can exist again and with all the safety precautions in place we can come together and have a great time. The deployment of Johnnie Walker is great for many of us. It was our first public performance in two years.

What places or hotspots come to mind when it comes to public performances?

Club gigs in general were fun, but the first thing that comes to my mind is to rediscover that feeling of going out and having an evening with friends; go to a show. Once we get there, I would love to see bigger shows and tours. Hotspots are young, intimate, club-like places.

Why do you think the live music scene is not booming, at least not yet?

In short, it’s Covid (laughs)! People take precautions and directions are followed. It is finally safe to come out as long as people take care of themselves and their health. Covid … it’s not something people should ignore.

From a data analyst to Bollywood sensation, how did this transformation go?

It happened very quickly, but I would say the journey to it was a very long one. I had made music publicly for 11 years before, but I think you never get used to it … Every day you wake up with this amazing feeling: this is now my life, especially when it happens in such a way. so unexpected. So I don’t think it’ll ever really sink in because the transition between the two was so awesome.

Have you ever thought that singing from your bedroom would make you a star?

(Laughs) No! I had that level of confidence, but I didn’t expect it to happen. I was just happy to sign in from my room and work eight to five.

Was music something you always wanted to do as a kid?

I’ve been making music since I was four and been making music since I was 13, so I always knew I wanted to hang out more and people would hear it, but other people ‘have pursued in different ways … where they are in a stadium or on a stage and they need to release their music. I don’t think I allowed myself to dream so big, I never really know the reason but I have never seen myself like this in the future. Not in a negative way though.