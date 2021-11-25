Organization Helps Hollywood Increase Its Eco-Friendly Practices





LOS ANGELES Conversation is just one key to tackling the climate crisis. As it affects the entertainment industry, Allison Begalman, an activist and bridge maker, facilitates these conversations and events through her organization she co-founded, called YEA! Impact. The Hollywood Climate Summit creates a space where we can all share, and storytellers in Hollywood can really learn about the climate crisis, she noted as she explained one of the many events she’s planning. What would you like to know YEAH! Impact, co-founded by Allison Begalman, helps build bridges between storytellers and activists / experts

Begalman launched the Hollywood Climate Summit to help productions be more aware of and collaboratively address the climate crisis through their creations.

Begalman’s organization supports Scriptation, a digital application that helps reduce paper waste by accessing production scripts electronically

Founded by Steven Vitolo, Scriptation has helped actresses like Chrissie Fit live a more organized and eco-friendly lifestyle. As Begalman focuses on solving environmental issues through intentional collaborations, she said the industry must be willing to work together to ensure more sustainable productions take place in Hollywood in the future. Major films from 2016 to 2019 had a carbon footprint of 1,081 metric tons, according to a recent Sustainable Production Alliance study, but Begalman said those numbers can improve as long as companies are willing to work together. It’s a crisis that affects us all and it’s very immediate, Begalman said. We kind of have to put the competition aside and start sharing, like oh, that’s our carbon calculator, and that’s how we started to work with, and that’s the green production company that we work. One example of such efforts is an app called Scriptation, a digital tool that eliminates paper waste, created by Steven Vitolo, which Begalman and his team have supported since its launch. When I was working as an assistant writer, there was a lot of script revisions, and we weren’t doing it digitally. They were all pieces of paper that I printed and gave to a production assistant to make a bunch of copies. So I thought it would be better if we could do it digitally, Vitolo explained. Vitolos’ green creation has helped not only productions, but also actresses like Chrissie Fit, who wasted time, money and paper printing their scripts. It’s so much less stressful, not having to carry a binder, I had a binder all the time like I’m back to school, Fit said. And not having that, and being able to have it all with one click is super useful. Begalman is constantly mobilizing efforts like Vitolos, in the hope that productions not only adapt to such environmentally friendly practices, but also tell stories that reflect the reality of the current climate crisis. When we all do our part, we will make a difference and we are sure to reduce carbon emissions, Begalman said.

