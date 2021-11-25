Tarleton entertainment at a glance





Tarleton Theater presents Dickens’ Christmas classic Theater at Tarleton presents Charles Dickens’ masterpiece A Christmas Carol, Dec. 1-5 in the theater at Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $ 10 adults; $ 8 for seniors, children, teachers and staff; and $ 5 for students with a Tarleton ID card. The ticket office will be open every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. one week before the start of the show. The theater in Tarleton promises some scary new moments, a few good laughs, a sweet moment or two, and a few surprises in a fresh and lively adaptation. You’ll meet Mr. Bentley, learn about the letters Scrooge wrote to his sister Fan, find out who Mr. Newbury is, and relive the timeless story of cranky redemption with the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future; Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit; the ghost of Jacob Marley and Old Fezziwig; and the Scrooges nephew Fred and the Scrooges love of life, Belle. The production stars Charlie Smith as Scrooge, Clay Luton as Mr. Bentley, Tyler Krumm as Bob Cratchit, Gerik Lyssy as Jacob Marley and Elenas Garcia as Tiny Tim. Associate Theater Professor Prudence Jones is the Show Director and designed the sets. The team includes Riley Fischer and Carol Stavish, costumes; Cheyenne Nash, lighting; Vivian Alonso, sound; Samantha Heately, hairdresser; Gabe Escoto, makeup; and Sarah McGrath, screening. Tickets available for the annual concert of choral masterpieces The Tarleton State University Choral Program and Cross Timbers Civic Chorale join the Tarleton Masterworks Orchestra in celebrating 42 years of performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville. Dr Troy D. Robertson, director of the Tarletons Choral Program; Ranger College choir director Dr Micah Bland; and singers in four ensembles will perform HandelsMessiahas and their favorite Christmas carols, including John Rutters What Sweeter Music and Alice Parker and Robert Shaws The Holly and the Ivy. Along with the orchestra, the concert will feature Tarleton student soloists Janna Perkins, Michael Holbach, Justin Popkowski, Bradlie Clem, Julia Pace, Brooke Christoffersen and Clara Chestnut. Tarleton professors Dr Iwao Asakura and Dr Heather Hawk will perform tunes. Admission is $ 20. Tickets are on sale from choir members and at the box office starting November 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets will also be available on Saturday, December 4, when the box office opens at 6 p.m. For more information, call the box office at 254-968-9634. Tarleton Musicians Host Annual Holiday Collage The Tarleton State University Music Zone will present its annual holiday collage at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 29 in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center. This year’s concert will feature season favorites Sleigh Ride performed by the Wind Ensemble, Little Saint Nick performed by the Texan Riders and Carol of the Bells performed by the Chamber Choir. The Percussion Ensemble will perform All I Want for Christmas is You with soloist Heather Hawk. The concert will also feature the Tarleton Symphonic Band, Trumpet Ensemble and Texan Harmony. Admission is $ 5 or free with Tarleton ID. Contact Dr Troy Robertson, director of choirs at Tarleton, for more details. The 28th Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Showcase will take place on December 3 For 28 years, the Tarleton State Universities Staff Council has hosted a public arts and crafts event that has helped thousands of people shop for the holidays. From boutiques and fine jewelry to handmade crafts and holiday decorating, organizers say the place to find last-minute gifts is the Tarleton Holiday Showcase on Friday, December 3. More than three dozen vendors from Cross Timbers and North Central Texas are expected. . Shoppers visiting the campus can park directly in front of the Sports and Recreation Center. For anyone worried about winter conditions, this is the closest parking lot that has ever existed. Admission is free and the doors are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Recreational Sports Center on North Rome Avenue. Profits go to staff scholarships. Contact Callie Fender at (254) 968-9771, or email [email protected]

