From half-clothed diva to shirtless hero, let’s take a look at the evolution of Bollywood

You are watching a movie. Suddenly on the screens, the lights go out, the music begins to pound, and you can pretty much feel the drunkenness seep into the air. The hero and heroine disappear and center stage takes an actress with an hourglass figure or their male counterpart, who is shirtless and flaunts her protruding muscles and six-pack abs. It’s like these people are stepping out of your dreams and once you’re done watching it you will invariably have to wake up the boring hero and heroine with their usual boy-meet-girl story, dish and je t ‘love. .

So, it’s this object song that gives you a way to get away from the already breakout movie you’re watching.

What exactly is this item number?

It’s kind of a promotional clip for the film. A sort of sexist exemplification of the woman subjected to the masculine gaze or of the chiseled male subjected to the discordant hoot of all the ladies of the house. Or, in today’s open society, it could be the other way around, depending on your sexual preferences.

But overall, the object song is the objectification of the human form for absolute visual entertainment. In most cases, it is an exacerbated reality that no one can have. Just like Sheila says, “I know you want it, but you’ll never have it.”

Where did it start?

Well, it was almost always there. Just that he continued to change his habits with the evolution of society. In the 50s-60s movies, it was about a dance video in the middle of the movie where a girl, who isn’t the heroine, just takes the spotlight for a five minute streak where she throws herself in a solo performance just to satisfy the male gaze. However, this slowly and steadily transformed in the 2000s into a profession in its own right.

Pre-2000

From the 1940s until the late 1990s, the main song was mostly women. From Cuckoo Moray to Helen to Aruna Irani to Neena Gupta to even prominent women like Vyjayanthimala, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Madhuri Dixit and many more have been the centerpiece of these busted dance numbers. However, the term “article numbers” or “article songs” had fortunately not been coined until then. This meant that the songs had a worthy position in the scheme of things.

Sudden popularity after the 2000s

Don’t make mistakes; the songs of the articles have had a transformation in themselves in this new millennium. From being just the solo dance number that could be enjoyed even while sitting with your parents (considering the music and lyrics in those songs were so good), these slowly moved on to crass lyrics with just one punchline. and a half-naked actress trying to boost your testosterone levels. From Mallika Sherawat to Aishwarya Rai to Yana Gupta to Bipasha Basu to Amrita Arora to Priyanka Chopra to Rakhi Sawant to Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif to Gauahar Khan to Deepika Padukone to Sunny Leone to Jacqueline Fernandez to Nora Fatehi – everyone has done it at one point or the other. To add to those sexy clad women would be the crass lyrics to some of those songs that sometimes make it really hard to listen to them if you’re at a family reunion, and the song just shows up on TV while you’re browsing. canals.

Is it still all sleaze?

In part, yes! But certainly, there has been a plethora of changes in this genre over the past decade.

The passage

One of the prime examples of this change is the equal weighting of males and females in item numbering. Whereas before there were only female actors, now there are even superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and many others who come to make a unique song, and it resulted. become more of a promotional track rather than being entirely sleaze-centric.

It is not that the sordid have ceased to be made. They are always in high demand and the public only appreciates them. But their number has decreased considerably. Whereas previously we used to see 10-12 extremely popular Shady Objects songs throughout the year, we are probably now seeing two getting this immense popularity. As a result, it has led the filmmakers to slowly move away from it.

The path to follow

To be fair, the filming of article songs is lavish and involves a huge cost. Sometimes a single song shoot can cost around Rs 3-4 crore, and if the ROI isn’t that high, producers will definitely think twice before making another one for their next project. The more we see audiences move away from these objectifying songs, the less they get done, and the world becomes a slightly better place to live.