General Hospital actor Steve Burton fired after refusing COVID-19 vaccine





(NEXSTAR) Actor Steve Burton will not star in future episodes of ABC soap opera "General Hospital" after dispute over COVID-19 vaccine, Burton confirmed on Instagram Tuesday. "I know there has been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and 'General Hospital', and I wanted you to hear it personally," Burton said on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the 'General Hospital' let me go because of the vaccination warrant." Burton, who joined the show in 1992 and played Jason Morgan, said he had requested medical and religious exemptions, but "both were denied."

The network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was parting with Burton on the vaccination policy, which requires inoculation for the actors and the team working in areas where the actors are not masked. “It’s also a matter of personal freedom for me,” Burton added. “I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood because of this.” At the time of publication on Tuesday, her character biography was still standing on the site of the soap opera. Morgan, 51, thanked his fans and co-stars and hasn’t ruled out a return to the venerable soap opera. “I’m excited to see what the future holds and maybe one day if these terms are lifted I can come back and finish my career as Jason Morgan, that would be an honor,” Burton said. . “And if not, I’m going to enjoy this amazing experience, move on and be eternally grateful.” Burton is not the first actor to be fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Ingo Rademacher, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks in “General Hospital” since 1996, was also fired for refusal to comply with the mandate of the show. Nexstar reached out to ABC for comment on Tuesday but did not receive a response until the time of publication.



