The Toronto Maple Leafs go all Hollywood on us





The Toronto Maple Leafs began an auspicious four-game road trip Sunday night delivering a Stone-Cold Stunner to the Islanders, who had previously fought concurrent battles against Regression and Covid. The Toronto Maple Leafs demanded Revenge of TavaresWe then began a quest along the Oregon Trail to the city of Los Angeles, to face the resurgent and exciting LA Kings. Hey, wait a minute – haven’t those two teams done a lot of trades over the past couple of years? Do you know what it means (*celebration noisemaker, trumpet and confetti eruption) – this is a RETURN TO OLD TEAM situation which, faithful readers, you know very well, is my most favorite thing in the world. (Except when mom brings me a grilled cheese during a sweet blogging session). Jack campbell go back to the team that traded it. Sean Durzi may be entering the roster against the team that traded him. Kyle Clifford, traded for and ready to face the team that traded for him, and by Pitchfork of Poseidon, isn’t Jake “the Muzz Man” Muzzin also taking on his old team? Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview My friends, the plots of this game spell out on their own: “Well, Pat, I don’t have any hard feelings, but you know, it always feels good to see the boys again.” Some guys put it down, but you know it means something ” * Flashes a toothless smile – You know, that sort of thing. Can’t blame them though – the pre-game post is an art form and some guys just don’t know how to do it. Range change. The trick – newbie goalies – is to find a narrative angle and really dig in. The ex-player versus his old team’s stories are like Stairway to Heaven from the game preview in that nobody really wants to hear it anymore, but damn if we can do better. * finger-picked guitar solo – The keys to the game has always been my favorite, and a good joke you can make after a loss is “I guess we left our keys under the couch cushion,” but no one ever does. For example a key in tonight’s game, it’s scoring goals. Whoever scores the most will win. The team I’m hoping will make it is the Toronto Maple Leafs, and one reason I think they will is because Auston Matthews is late for some goals – some random stats – and maybe tonight will be your night to string your stick of many goals. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Kings a few weeks ago – that ended one of what ultimately seems like a lot – five straight winning streaks. Will they get revenge, or will it be like against Pittsburgh where they lost two in a row? There are only two options, but find out tonight – after hours, because it’s a late game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://editorinleaf.com/2021/11/24/toronto-maple-leafs-hollywood-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

