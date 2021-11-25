“Squid Game” smuggler to die by firing squad in North Korea

A smuggler who sold copies of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game in North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad, according to a report.

The man allegedly smuggled copies of the Korean-language show on USB drives from China to North Korea, where seven high school students were caught looking at the footage, sources told Radio Free Asia.

A student who bought one of the USB drives was sentenced to life imprisonment, while six others who viewed the footage were sentenced to five years of forced labor. Teachers and school administrators have also been fired or faced with forced labor in remote mines, sources told the outlet.

Free Asia Radio reported last week that the hit series had made its way into the reclusive hermit kingdom despite efforts by North Korean authorities to keep it out of the country, where foreign media is banned.

The dystopian, graphic and violent spectacle of 456 debt-ridden South Koreans playing a life or death children’s game series for a chance to win $ 38 million resonates with North Koreans, especially the wealthy residents of Pyongyang, sources told RFA.

A student who bought one of the USB drives was sentenced to life.

Squid Game was able to enter the country on memory storage devices such as USB drives and SD cards, which are smuggled in by boat and then made their way inland, a resident of RFA told RFA. Pyongsong. They say the content is similar to the lives of Pyongyang officials who fight in the currency market as if it was a fight for life or death.

The show’s plot matches reality for some in North Korea, where those who make too much money could be executed at any time, the source said.

This resonates not only with the wealthy, but also with the young people of Pyongyang, as they are drawn to the unusually violent scenes, the man continued. They secretly watch the show under their covers at night on their portable media players.

A law enforcement source in North Hamgyong Province – which shares a border with China – told RFA on Monday that a high school student watched Squid Game in a classroom with one of his friends.

The show's plot parallels reality for some in North Korea.

The friend told several other students, who took an interest, and they shared the USB drive with them, the source said. They were arrested by the censors of 109 Sangmu, who had received a denunciation.

The government’s strike force on outside media, Monitoring Bureau Group 109, then arrested the seven students in what would be North Korea’s first time to enforce the new law in a case involving minors, reported RFA.

Authorities then began to scour nearby markets for other foreign media and memory storage devices after the students were arrested, a source from North Hamgyong said.

Residents are all shaking in fear as they will be ruthlessly punished for buying or selling memory storage devices, no matter how small, a second source told RFA. But no matter how strict the government crackdown appears to be, rumors are circulating that among the seven students arrested, one with wealthy parents was able to avoid punishment for bribing authorities with $ 3,000.

Authorities have started to scour neighboring markets for other memory storage devices and foreign media.

North Korea passed a law on the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture last year, which provides for a maximum death penalty for viewing, possessing or distributing media from capitalist countries like South Korea and the United States, RFA reported.

Law enforcement agencies are not playing with the new law and are fiercely trying to eradicate every example of capitalist culture, a second source told RFA. But times are tough due to the pandemic, so even the police are struggling to make ends meet. Putting a few dollars in their pocket will make them disappear if you get caught watching South Korean media.

A message seeking Netflix from The Post was not immediately returned on Wednesday.