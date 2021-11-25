Country, pop and southern rock to brighten up the holidays





The peace and quiet of Thanksgiving will give way to the biggest shopping day of the year, November 26, Black Friday. Stores won’t be the only crowded businesses, as restaurants and nightclubs are set to entertain the masses this weekend and beyond. In Ocean City, Fagers Island has a free 5:30 p.m. happy hour on Friday, November 26, featuring Southern rock favorite Great TrainRobbery. While the Baltimore-area group has had a rotating cast of musicians throughout its four decades, it has maintained a loyal regional following. I remember watching the band play outside at the Bethany Beach Bandstand with my parents when I was in middle school, and it just goes on going strong. In other OC entertainment news, Ocean 98 FM (headquartered above the Seacrets complex) announced the date for its annual party. The Ocean 98 Listener & Seacrets Customer Appreciation Christmas Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 17. Bands rocking the Morley Hall scene include The Rogue Citizens (6pm); Funk Shue (7:15 p.m.); and Never Ending Fall (8:30 p.m.). Admission is free, but participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys For Tots charity. At Dewey Beach, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26, for a pair of concerts at Rusty Rudder next month by countrysuperstar and Sussex County native Jimmie Allen. The annual two-day charity event will take place on Friday December 17 (for all ages) and Saturday December 18 (for adults 21 and over only). Tickets cost $ 30 per day and this year’s recipient will be the Mariner Middle School in the heroes’ hometown of Milton hometown. Congratulations go to Jimmie, who was named New Artist of the Year by Country Music Associations for 2021 at his awards ceremony on November 10. At Rehoboth Beach, the open-air Schellville Enchanted WinterCelebration has returned to Route 1 northbound behind the TangerSeaside stores. In addition to Christmas-themed pictures and activities for families, this vacation center has an ice rink, an outdoor cafe for adults, and a stage with live music by some of the bands. of the most popular bars in the area. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. The music kicked off on November 20 with a performance by Go, Go Gadget. Lost in Paris will perform on Friday, November 26, followed by the Fitzkee Brothers on Saturday, November 27 (both groups will perform from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.). Elsewhere in Rehoboth, Ocn Blu Beach Bar & Grille owners Trish and David Himelright announced this week that they will be shutting down the business for good on December 11 so the couple can enjoy their retirement. Located just off Route 1 on Rehoboth Avenue Extended, Ocn Blu is known for presenting a wide variety of live music. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, patrons can enjoy the rock sounds of FreshlySqueezed, which lead singer Ashley Ruark is also a bartender at Ocn Blu. Prior to that, Freshly Squeezed will be playing a Black Friday night a few miles north of The Pond nightclub on Route 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight on November 26. Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] Following:Christmas parades in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware: when and where to get in the mood Following:Winterfest of Lights 2021 has changed. Here’s what you need to know Following:Mid-Atlantic Symphony to spread Holiday Joy with 3 concerts

