Broadway actor James Beeks indicted in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol – The Hollywood Reporter





Broadway artist affiliated with far-right militia Oath Keepers was arrested Tuesday for storming the United States Capitol in the Jan.6 uprising, officials said. James Beeks, 49, of Orlando, Fla., Has been charged with one count of felony obstruction in Congress and one count of unlawfully entering a building or restricted land, according to court records. He was arrested in Milwaukee and first appeared in court in Wisconsin. He was released pending further legal proceedings. The case is being pursued in federal court in Washington. Beeks plays Judas in the traveling Broadway show Jesus Christ Superstar and works as a Michael Jackson impersonator, and it was his “Wrong” jacket that helped prosecutors identify him, according to the Washington Post. Other Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Ragtime and Smokey Joe’s Coffee. According to court documents, Beeks joined others in opposing Democratic President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence. At one point during the attack, a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched in “stack” formation through the Capitol compound, then climbed the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside the doors of the rotunda. Beeks was among a crowd of people, some of whom attacked law enforcement, prosecutors said. The doors were eventually broken through and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group broke up. Half of them, including Beeks, attempted to force their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate Chamber, officials said. The police force pushed back their advance. Beeks and others with him regrouped in the rotunda and then left the building. Prior to the confrontation, Beeks joined a group of Oath Keepers in walking from the Ellipse, where Trump had held a “Stop the Steal” rally, on Capitol Hill, officials said. Unlike the camouflage attire of many of the band, Beeks wore a Michael Jackson “BAD” world touring jacket and black helmet, and he wore what appeared to be a homemade black shield, officials said. Online court records did not indicate a lawyer for Beeks. Since January 6, more than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the violation of the United States Capitol, officials said. More than 210 people have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement. THR staff contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/broadway-actor-charged-in-jan-6-attack-on-u-s-capitol-1235052802/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos