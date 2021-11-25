Entertainment
How Lin-Manuel Miranda pulled off Tick’s most exciting cameo, TickBoom!
But yeah, I mean, honestly, what we wanted to do was paint as complete a picture as possible, because Jonathan, while writing, was trying to create a self-portrait of the artist as a young man. And our job was to complete that image, because when you put that in a movie, it’s not just Jonathan playing these characters for us, or the three-person cast of the off-Broadway version. We are fortunate to meet Rosa Stevens. We are fortunate to meet Stephen Sondheim. We are fortunate enough to meet Jons’ parents. And our job is to paint a more complete picture than maybe even Jonathan painted. And so to that end, we really talked to these characters about his life.
And you know it was important for me to strike a balance between these because Jonathan is a very unreliable narrator. [laughs] when he gives this show. But I don’t believe there is anything wrong with choosing to be a dancer who doesn’t necessarily dance in New York City.
Yeah, I feel like the show from Susan’s point of view maybe like, I got this boyfriend who just can’t have his, like her shit together.
Yes. One hundred percent. And you know, there were lots of opportunities to flesh it out because if her girlfriends were dancers, which she was, dancers hear the ticking of a clock much louder than anyone. They are entrusted with their own body as an instrument. And when it starts to go away and the injuries start to pile up, they die twice. And so really look into that, and look into, you know, an artist can be an artist anywhere in the world.
It’s Jonathan shit he needs to be in New York. And then it’s the same for Michael. I think sometimes in the casting of productions of Tic, TickBoom! I’ve seen that they’ve always sort of picked someone who looks quite comfortable in the business world. It’s always a bit like a Benny’s To rent type.
Wear a suit, yeah.
While I think when you get Robin as Michael you get, oh, this guy was definitely an artist. The guy is definitely an actor. He breaks away from him in waves. But he’s someone who can bring his creative life to his job and has health insurance [laughs]. And don’t live from hand to mouth, and there’s nothing wrong with making those choices for your own safety and sanity. And again, by making these roads more plausible roads that Jonathan could take and find happiness, if you so choose, without the call that’s in him somewhere, and the ticking that’s in him somewhere. .
So Jonathan has that kind of black and white worldview, where you’re an artist or a sold-out seller. But the movie, you don’t think, really takes that point of view.
No, I think we wanted to bring opposing views, because a movie has more room for that. You know when Michael says, why can’t I have these things? Like, look at the world we live in. He’s not wrong. And we want it to come out of the binary of, there are artists and there are everyone. Because you know, there are a lot of different paths to happiness in this life. And most of us don’t do what we love to live. But I think a bigger lesson from this is that if you can find space for the thing you love, you will live a good life.
