France to block e-commerce platform Fraud wish and security concerns
TechCrunch's most important and important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 p.m. PST
Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch on November 24, 2021!
The Top 3 TechCrunch
In the north, an AI boom: To continue TechCrunchs Coverage From the fast-firing AI fundraising market, we explored the Canadian artificial intelligence startup industry. There’s a lot more going on in the north than you might think. Consider this as further evidence of the increasingly globalized startup landscape.
France is preparing to write off Wish: Similar to a US nonprofit newsroom, France decided to test their concerns about the Wish e-commerce marketplace by buying products and checking out what they got. A bunch of violations, it turns out. France is now asking search engines and app stores to remove the US public company from the list.
Attio attacks Salesforce: While startups are busy attacking a multitude of markets, some areas of the software realm have felt too inaccessible in recent years. Research is finally seeing a wave of competitors, for example. Attio, now with $ 7.7 million in capital, is tackling the old-fashioned CRM market.
Startups / VC
Asilimia wants to bring more loans to Kenya: The business of lending money to people who are not supported by the traditional banking world is big business. Asilimia has just raised $ 2 million, half debt, half equity, to keep money flowing in its domestic market. According to TechCrunch reports, the company is also offering a lifeline to merchants in Kenya by allowing them to conduct mobile money transactions without transfer fees through its Leja app.
OnePipe raises $ 3.5 million for its API fintech business: Plaid is a big deal in its home market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t related startups doing similar work around the world. OnePipe is one such company, bringing fintech infrastructure APIs to Africa. And now he has a bunch of new funds to continue his work.
Ok * now * the used car market is out of control: If you read the business news, you’ve heard of the used car market. A shortage of chips has made used cars more expensive than ever. And now Indian startup Spinny has moved to unicorn land with a new round of $ 280 million. There are related companies in the US market that have gone public, so Spinny operates in a market that we understand. Let’s see how its economy is confirmed.
Clothes for a dark future: If you want jackets for big storms and a fleece for extreme conditions, bet climate change is going to make our home planet a little less fun to experience on Vollebak, you’ve got the back. The startup has just launched a Series A, probably, we’re guessing, in the hopes of keeping up with Allbirds and other recent DTC debuts in public markets.
Today in startups the names were unsure of: I have never been very keen on calling it meat fat marbling – for me, marble is the material of erotic sculptures of the old world. I blame my art loving parents and art museums for this sight. Either way, there’s a startup called Juicy Marbles hoping to create plant-based whole cuts of meat. I am in favor of the product and the objectives of the company. But Juicy Marbles? There, I am less confident.
Dear Sophie: How long does the parole of an international entrepreneur last?
Image credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch
Dear Sophie,
My co-founders and I believe we may be eligible for International Entrepreneurial Parole.
How long does it take to get approval from the IEP? How does this compare to other options available to startup founders, and can my spouse work?
COO engaged
Big Tech Inc.
