Chesters’ brother in Gunsmoke was smarter than he looked and the actor who played him was a radio quiz kid prodigy





In the 1964 musical My beautiful lady, a phonetics teacher named Henry Higgins is betting he can turn Audrey Hepburn’s cockney girl into a woman worthy of high society. Higgins is a rigorous tutor, demanding the exact emphasis and inflections he needs to win the bet. When some of Hollywood’s biggest stars needed to perfect a specific speaking style, they often turned to one man: Robert Easton. The dialect trainer was a master of accents. He was even called “the Henry Higgins of Hollywood”. Easton’s eventual career in speech coaching was no accident. He grew up with a stutter and paid much more attention to the way people spoke than most children. He was born in Wisconsin but moved to San Antonio at the age of seven. Texas’ slower dragging accent intrigued him, and changing the way he spoke helped him overcome the stuttering. He became so well spoken, he toured the country on the popular radio show Kids Quiz throughout the 1940s. The program, which became a game show in the 1950s, involved a panel of high IQ children answering tough questions sent to my listeners. Easton went to the theater in his twenties. He appeared in Mayberry in the episode “Irresistible Andy” and in Perry mason “The Wrathful Wraith Case. “ Its natural Texas inflection made it a perfect fit for westerns. One of her first television roles came early Gun smoke episode “Magnus”. Easton played the main character, Chester’s wild and “uncivilized” brother. When Magnus Goode comes to Dodge City for Christmas, Chester can’t help but worry about not fitting in. Despite his secluded manners, Magnus proves to be more than capable of getting by in town by the end of the good-humored episode. Not wanting to be labeled as a hillbilly, Easton married an Englishwoman named June Grimstead and the two moved to London in the 1960s. Easton studied phonetics at University College and rediscovered her talent and ear for the language. . Upon his return to Hollywood, his public speaking skills impressed the costars so much that he was able to start a side business as a dialect coach. It quickly became his main gig, working with stars like Robin Williams, Patrick Swayze, Forest Whitaker and Robert Duvall. Easton even worked outside of show business, helping a New York lawyer who was struggling to win business on the West Coast. Easton trained the lawyer to slow down and use a friendlier tone and sure enough, he performed better in California juries. Monday to Saturday at 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. * available in most MeTV markets

