Eleanor Tomlinson exudes Hollywood glamor in a busty white sequined dress

She is busy filming the second season of BBC black comedy TheOffenders.

And Eleanor Tomlinson looked miles away from her community service character Gabby as she stepped out in a plunging white sequin gown at De Beers Jewelers launch party in London on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old actress exuded classic Hollywood glamor in the daring thigh-high slit dress that featured mesh straps and busty nude panels.

Wow: Eleanor Tomlinson stepped out in a plunging white sequin gown at De Beers Jewelers launch party in London on Wednesday night

Eleanor looked stunning as she worked her angles for the cameras at the diamond-decorated event in the red carpet ready ensemble.

She adorned her wrists with a diamond necklace while her ears were adorned with stunning earrings.

The star accentuated her natural beauty with a brassy eyeshadow look and wore her short auburn tresses in relaxed waves.

Eleanor completed her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of sparkly stilettos and added a chunky diamond ring to her hand.

Gorgeous: She adorned her wrists with a diamond chain while her ears were adorned with stunning dangling earrings

The release comes after Eleanor was recently spotted filming the second season of BBC black comedy The Offenders in Bristol.

The show focuses on seven foreigners forced together to serve a sentence back to the community in Bristol.

The show is new to the BBC and Amazon Prime, with the first season not yet airing this year and the second already being filmed.

Stunning: The 29-year-old actress oozed classic Hollywood glamor in the daring thigh-high slit dress that featured mesh straps and busty nude panels

In the show, Eleanor plays Gabby, an “aristocratic celebrity whose glamor and leisure life obscures deep-rooted issues.”

In a recent interview, she said of her character: “Gabby is a social media influencer with a drinking and drug problem.

“She’s wild and out of control and, without being mean, blissfully oblivious to the lives of others around her, which makes her outrageously funny to play.”

Window Shopping: The star accentuated her natural beauty with a copper eyeshadow look and wore her auburn braids in relaxed waves as she browsed the jewelry collection

Filming began last year but has been postponed due to the Covid.

Discussing his upcoming series, writer and comedian Stephen Merchant admitted production was initially hampered by the spread of the coronavirus in 2020.

He told The Sun: “Like so many other productions, we had just started filming when COVID-19 hit and we had to shut down.

Finishing touches: Eleanor caught the eye in her stunning ensemble and added a chunky diamond ring to her hand to complete the look

“I am delighted that we can finally get back to filming with this incredible cast and finish this long, exciting project.

“This is the first series I have done in my hometown of Bristol and I am so excited to present the city [Bristol] and use the amazing local talents.

Filming came to a halt after just 12 days due to health concerns, but work has since continued in earnest with the third British national being lifted.