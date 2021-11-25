Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Review: They Go A Long Way Back





Live in Raccoon City? No manner, a truck driver growls in Johannes Robertss Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, an inevitable reboot of the long-running and high-grossing video game-based franchise. And this grouse arrives before the trucker catches up with what most of the public already knows: this crumbling industrial city, dominated for decades by a pharmaceutical titan called the Umbrella Corporation, has been poisoned by a toxin that will zombify the population, oh, about five minutes. It’s a tradition familiar to fans of the two dozen first-person shooters and the previous six films. But going back to 1998, Roberts’ original tale accomplishes two things: it excuses the absence of longtime star Milla Jovovich (whose director and husband Paul WS Anderson continues as executive producer) and he embraces the So trendy nostalgia for the 90s. No more forward-looking AI holograms with a kitsch cameo from a beeper.

The characters and dialogue are no more than a used Discman. (Yes, that also makes an appearance.) Orphan Claire (a silly Kaya Scodelario) hopes that she and her brother, Chris (Robbie Amell), can survive a night of undead, mutant Dobermans and Dobermans. a bulbous eyeball riddled with tumors expose the truth about their hometown. The only surprise is that Roberts eschews surprises for fear of cheap jumps in favor of well-crafted thriller scenes that play out like a three-card riding game. Cinematographer Maxime Alexandre and editor Dev Singhs are delighted with the slow visual gags, especially a bit when Avan Jogia’s lazy cop dozes off at his desk as a tanker speeds up outside of station, explodes in a fireball and ejects a zombie turned tiki-torch which finally disrupts his nap. If the film’s weary plot could have been relaunched with such confidence, Welcome to Raccoon City would be worth diving into. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Rated R for curse and skull cracking. Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes. In theaters.

