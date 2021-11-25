What would you like to know





BOXBOROUGH After making yourself a delicious sandwich from the leftover Thanksgiving turkey, don your favorite cosplay costume and head to the NorthEastComic Con & Collectibles Extravaganza this weekend at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center. The event will take place from November 26 to 28. Produced by former pop culture reviewer “Antiques Roadshow” Gary Sohmers, of Hudson, the event which takes place from Friday to Sunday brings together comic book artists, movie and TV stars, cosplayers, magic, comedy and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Which stars will be at NorthEast Comic Con 2021 If you’re going, here are some of the fun things to look out for at this year’s show: FUNNY NOISES: One of this year’s special guests is actor / performer and beatboxer Michael Winslow who has been dubbed “The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects”. He is known for his roles in the films “Police Academy” and “Spaceballs”. Players might recognize its sounds in “Wizard Ops Chapter 1”.

YOU KNOW QUEVOICE: Voice actor, actor, musician Billy West from “Futurama” and “Ren & Stimpy” will also be there. You’ll also recognize her voice in commercials as RedM & Mand Buzz for Honey Nut Cheerios.

MAKE BELIEVE: François Clemmons, 80, who for 25 years appeared as Officer Clemmons in “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” CELEBRITE OBSERVATIONS: Among the celebrities who signed autographs will be Robert Wuhl, known for his roles in the films “Batman” and “Good Morning, Vietnam”. He himself appeared on Seth MacFarlane’s adult animated show “American Dad”.

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE: Another special guest is 12-year-old deaf actress Kaylee Hottle, who charmed audiences in the 2021 hit film “Godzilla vs. Kong”.

LOTS OF LAUGHING: The 2021ComicsConStandUpComedy Battle Royale is part of the fun. The preliminaries are Friday and Saturday, with the finals Sunday. Come for the laughs, the fame, the glory and the cash prizes. Everything is included in ComicConadmission. Who will kill the competition and leave audiences spellbound to become the last surviving comic, taking home a $ 500 cash prize? Anyone can enter.

DINNER AND SHOW: Register in advance for one of the two seats each evening, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., enjoy a buffet dinner with music by John Powhida, magic by Steve Charette and comedy by Mona Forgione and Mark Gallagher. $ 25.

HEARTY PARTY: On Friday and Saturday, discover the afterparty and the concert in the courtyard from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Need for vaccines at NorthEast Comic Con 2021 As per CDC and Board of Health guidelines, all participants over the age of 12 will need to be vaccinated to participate in the event. Each person will be required to present a vaccination card or digital facsimile, as well as a corresponding government issued ID card to participate in the event, with the exception of children under 12, who will be required to wear nose and mouth covers. NorthEast Comic Con 2021 times and ticket prices The exhibition takes place from Friday to Sunday. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There are special times for VIP ticket holders. Advance tickets start at $ 25 for adults, $ 10 for children. For tickets and more information visit https://necomiccons.com.

