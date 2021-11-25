Who practices who isn’t against Browns





The biggest comeback came from quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), who was a full participant on Wednesday after missing out on victory in Chicago. Jackson said he “feels good” and is confident he will play against the Browns. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Brown, who leads the team in receiving yards (719) and second in receptions (52), missed his first game of the season against the Bears on Sunday. Williams (shoulder) has missed the last three games and he’s a key defenseman who excels against running. The Ravens would like Williams to be back in the lineup to defend against Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has run for at least 130 yards in the last two games and is third in the league in rushing yards (851). Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring) was out of training after missing his first game of the season on Sunday. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Averett’s injury is not long-term, but it remains to be seen if he can return to action against Cleveland. Averett is having his best season in his first year as a starter. Starting defensive end Calais Campbell was in concussion protocol and did not train. Campbell is having a solid season with a heavy workload with Williams running out of time and Derek Wolfe (returning) for the season. Others who trained on Wednesday included fullback Patrick Ricard (hip / foot), cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), cornerback Tavon Young (foot / knee), right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and cornerback Chris Westry (thigh). Inside linebacker Josh Bynes (hip) was limited, while outside linebacker Justin Houston got a day off. Inside linebacker Malik Harrson (calf) was back in training for the first time since being hit by a stray bullet on Oct. 31 while the Ravens were on leave. Harrison has been on the reserve / non-football injury list since that incident, but has been designated to return to training this week. In Cleveland, the Browns received encouraging injury news on Wednesday when running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) were both assigned to return to practice. Whether one or the other will play against the Ravens remains to be seen, but Hunt and Conklin are moving in the right direction. The Browns had five players who did not practice on Wednesday: starting wide receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and inside linebacker Tony Fields (illness). Three players were limited: starting center JC Tretter (knee), inside linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) and cornerback Troy Hill (knee).

