The cabins public art installation | Culture & Leisure

Local art arrives at Mountain Village on Friday, as 11 of the 25 gondola cabins used to create more socially distant dining options were wrapped in vinyl siding designed by local artists. Art-wrapped booths have slowly appeared in the plaza over the past few weeks, but Friday is the official unveiling. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage Plaza.

“This will be the first or only time that you can engage with the artists who have been a part of their creation,” said Zoe Dohnal, Director of Business Development and Sustainability for Mountain Villages.

The event is a collaboration between the City of Mountain Village, Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) and Telluride Arts. This is the first partnership between the Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Arts. The village is proud to embrace the “downhill ski village” aesthetic, Dohnal said, and she believes the hut art is essential in bringing more art to the village through the pre-existing huts.

“Adding to that vision with the gondola cabins was a great first step, and they fit in well in our place. It was a natural next step to pushing that limit a little further. They (the cabins) are already bright yellow, blue, red, colors that stand out in the square. So why not, as we move past the pandemic, celebrate this a little more? Said Dohnal.

The call for artists was launched in July 2021 by Telluride Arts. Eleven regional artists were chosen from 49 applicants. The selection committee was made up of representatives from the city, Telluride Arts and TMVOA, as well as other local artists from the community.

The art ranges from abstract and topography-inspired work to oil-based and acrylic-based covers. Each booth reflects the unique style and medium of the respective artist.

Christopher Warren, the creator of Beatnik Prints, is one of the 11 artists. Her scarf is inspired by the topography of Mountain Village and the San Juan Mountains. Watching the Technicolor scenery can be a bit disorienting until you notice “You are here” in a white bubble pointing to the exact location of Mountain Village. It’s like looking at a map posted at the start of a trail, showing you where you are right now and where you need to go next.

“I’ve always been fascinated with topographic maps. I grew up in Durango, so I had some pretty amazing topography to explore growing up,” Warren said.

He recognized that the psychedelic nature of his art will be what people see when they first view the booth, but he encourages viewers to take a moment and consider the multiple layers of the room.

“I hope that once they realize that this is not just a real map, but also represents the topography around them, they will dive deeper into the picture.” , Warren said.

After Friday’s unveiling, the 11 cabins will be scattered across the plaza, mixed with the other cabins. They will stay permanently in the village. A vinyl plaque will be installed in each chalet, presenting the artist and his works.

“It took a lot of people to make this project work,” Dohnal said.

For the final product, the City of Mountain Village contacted Ken Holyfield with Go Big Banners in Montrose. Holyfield was able to translate the different mediums used by the artists into large vinyl wraps.

Emily Ballou is another featured artist. His work for the project began in the form of several abstract blue, white and brown oil paintings. She worked with a local photographer specializing in “large format printing” to help increase the resolution of the painting so that it could translate into vinyl wrap without losing any detail.

“The installation of the gondola is made up of images from my original paintings,” Ballou explained.

She believes her installation will inspire passers-by to stop and think as they walk through the plaza.

“Whether one of my pieces reminds you of a favorite hike or vacation spot, or sparks something of your imagination, or you can just appreciate the beauty of it. I hope these new pieces of art will bring joy to viewers. ” said Ballou.

The Friday event will feature live music, drink tickets, and a chance to meet and chat with some featured artists. A children’s coloring book celebrating the art behind the cabins “will be available for free during the event.

In addition to the pieces themselves, the artists and organizers are excited about the collaboration between the Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Arts.

“It’s wonderful to see a project like this set up in Mountain Village, bringing more character that makes our community so special,” said Ballou.

Warren echoed this sentiment.

“It’s one thing to go to a gallery or museum to see art (both can be intimidating or potentially difficult), but when art is not only in a public space but also transforms well-known objects, it brings art to a wide variety of people, ”said Warren.

With the mountain opening a week after the unveiling, the chalets are sure to see a lot of traffic. The colorful cabins, all uniquely designed, offer refuge from the cold and a warm place to eat. They create a picturesque moment by combining the beauty of art with the beauty of snowy slopes.

“I have full confidence that cabin art will be greatly appreciated by our community and visitors and will become a key point to visit in the Telluride Mountain Village experience,” Dohnal said.

For more information on Friday’s event and to learn more about each of the 11 artists, visit telluridearts.org/cabins-at-mountain-village.