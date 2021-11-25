Jesus Christ Superstar actor arrested for alleged role in US Capitol attack





James (Delisco) Beeks, actor portrayed as the traitor Judas on the current North American rock musical tour Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested for his alleged role in the mob attack on the United States Capitol on January 6. A resident of Orlando, Florida, Mr. Beeks had appeared in a 50th anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Messianic musical which is scheduled to arrive at the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto on November 30 for a season-long holidays. Course. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Tuesday that the 49-year-old Broadway song and dance man has been charged with illegally entering restricted land and obstruct the proceedings of Congress. According to prosecutors, Mr. Beeks was a paying member of the Oath Keepers, an American far-right group. The trip Jesus Christ Superstar occurs for a week in Milwaukee, where Mr. Beeks was apprehended on Tuesday. Photos of the cast have been removed from the cast page on the tour’s website, and stunt double Eric A. Lewis is listed as playing the role of Judas. Toronto’s Engagement is presented by Mirvish Productions. On Thursday afternoon, Mr. Beeks still featured prominently on the website of the Toronto-based theater management and production company. Before the show arrives, however, the tour producers may recast the part. According to the productions website, the musical is based on a 1970 album that inspired a revolution. Mr. Beeks appeared in the cast under the stage name James T. Justis. His Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime and Smokey Joes Coffee. Stephen Gabriel, president of New Jersey-based Work Light Productions, which operates the Jesus Christ Superstar tour, confirmed that Beeks is indefinitely suspended from the company and that the production is cooperating fully with authorities during the investigation. Attempts to reach Mr. Beeks through Work Light Productions were unsuccessful. On his YouTube page, the actor proclaims himself one of the best tribute artists to Michael Jackson in the United States. Prosecutors said video and photographic evidence showed Mr Beeks was wearing a Michael Jackson. WRONG world tour jacket that stood out from the camouflage military outfit many marauders wore. After Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, thousands of disgruntled right-wing insurgents stormed the United States Capitol on January 6. Congress went into custody as government corridors were ransacked. The attack left five people dead. According to USA Today, federal prosecutors have charged more than 600 people in more than 40 states for participating in the attack. In a review of the Jesus Christ Superstar While staging earlier this month at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, Calif., An Orange County Register reviewer rated Mr. Beeks’ performances as punchy, while noting that his superior vocal range was impressive. In an interview with Seattle entertainment site Equality 365, Mr. Beeks described the disciple who betrayed Jesus as a hero. He was a human and he had to make choices, Mr Beeks said. Technically, Judas should be celebrated instead of booed. I fell in love with the character and I feel like he was gone wrong. With a report by J. Kelly Nestruck. Register now for The Globes Arts & Lifestyle Newsletters for more news, articles and tips delivered to your inbox.

