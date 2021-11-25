Entertainment
Grand opening of Vail Winterfest on December 19
Art in Public Places is pleased to announce the 15th Annual Vail Winter Festival this winter. Opening on Sunday, December 19, guests are invited to stroll through a whimsical ice installation designed by acclaimed visual artist Olive Moya with support from the talented local Alpine Ice team. Illumination begins daily at dusk and lasts until 10 p.m. To see until the ice melts.
Grand opening
4:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m. | Sunday December 19 | International Bridge, Vail Village
Enjoy illuminated lanterns, festive music, free hot chocolate and plenty of glow at the grand opening of the 15th Annual Vail Winter Festival. Artists Moya and Paul Wertin will be in attendance as well as other special guests. Don’t miss the first night of this festival of light! Free and family-friendly.
Interactive and illuminated ice installation
Approximately 25,000 pounds of sculpted ice will transform the Gore Creek Boardwalk into a three-dimensional canvas designed by Moya. Showcasing Moya’s distinctive woven shapes and forms, the installation will be a splendor for all ages. Walk through elements of ice measuring 5 “to 12” in height during the day or evening when the facility is illuminated until 10 p.m.
It’s been an interesting process to translate my painted shapes into three-dimensional shapes, Moya said. The installation can exist almost as a living version of my work with photographs – figures and landscape interacting with the abstract.
As an artist who often carries out public works, I am always confronted with the impermanence of my pieces. Once he’s out in the world, people, weather, and the weather will change what I’ve done, but it’s a reminder that we don’t exist in a vacuum; we give and take from each other and our environment. Seeing how it grows or changes is the cycle of everything and appreciating each moment as it exists is precious, ”says Moya.
Lantern exhibition and workshops
Garlands of colorful lanterns will stretch above the International Bridge in Vail Village, including lanterns painted by Moya. An exhibit of over 100 luminaries created by local children will also surround the area during the opening celebration on Sunday, December 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Free Lantern Workshops at Vail Public Library | Sunday December 19
Reserve your time: 12pm – 1pm | 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. | 3 4:00 p.m.
These are three one-hour paper lantern workshops with Alpine Arts Center. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting [email protected] or 970-479-2344.
Places are limited per workshop and participants must be registered in advance. Masks are required at the Vail Public Library.
Free Lantern Making Kits and Virtual Instruction
A limited amount of free lantern kits will be available at the Vail Village Visitor Center from December 12-26. Create your own lantern with a virtual demonstration with Alpine Arts Center alpineartscenter.org
Display your lantern
Share your lantern on the designated Shepherd’s Hooks on the International Bridge for all to enjoy on social media by tagging #artinvail, @discovervailco, and @vailgov.
About Olive Moyas’ mural at the Vail Village Transportation Center
Moya combines an application of wheat paste with her signature bold palette in the large interior mural now visible at the Vail Village Transportation Hub by La Cantina. The installation combines glimpses of Vail’s past complemented by her contemporary flair as she descends the stairs and heads towards the main entrance to Vail Village.
Moya, an artist based in Denver, selected a candid photograph of the ephemeral Ice Bar in Mid-Vail, as well as a more polished promotional image of the Vail Gondola. The images from the Colorado Snowsports Museum are both from the late 1960s. First, she enlarged the images and pasted them to the walls, later adding her playful pigment. His use of color and brush is carefully considered to create a link between the past and the present. It highlights items that may go unnoticed like the shovel or the cup on the ice bar table, and or even demarcates the cables of the gondola with its bold patterns.
Moya, along with fellow artist Emily Hope Dobkin, unveiled a major mural this fall celebrating the new Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum.
Information on the 15th annual Vail Winterfest can be found at artinvail.com or by contacting Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places Coordinator at [email protected] or by calling 970-479-2344.
