Alia Bhatt’s childhood photo with Paresh Rawal is a treat for Bollywood lovers





Most of us have known Alia Bhatt from her mainstream debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. But Alia’s acting career surely did not start in 2012. The actress who belongs to a Bollywood family has worked as a child artist in several projects of her father Mahesh Bhatt. One of those films was Tamanna, released in 1998, where she played the younger version of Pooja Bhatt’s character. While Tamanna may not have been a huge box office success, it has received critical praise from critics. Alia fans recently released a never-before-seen photo of her from Tamanna’s sets where she is seen with veteran actor Paresh Rawal. The picture shows young Alia wearing a cute little purple lehenga choli as she poses with Paresh Rawal, wearing a long haired wig and black outfit. The photo was originally shared by Alia’s sister, Pooja Bhatt, in an Instagram post in 2018. Pooja in the caption spoke about the experience of working in the film as an actor and producer for the first time. Incidentally, Tamanna also introduced Bhatt’s third sister, Shaheen, who played the role of Ashutosh’s daughter Rana. While Alia and Pooja worked as mainstream actresses, Shaheen chose to stay away from the spotlight. Alia also played the younger version of the character of Preity Zinta in the highly acclaimed film Sangharsh before returning to the screen as the protagonist of SOTY. Currently, Alia is working on a number of big budget projects like Bhahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Takht by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt will make her Southern Cinema debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR which stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. RRR is said to have a budget of over Rs 450 crore and will be published in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

