Disney to spend $ 33 billion on streaming content in 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter





The Walt Disney Co. plans to boost its content spending in its 2022 fiscal calendar year, which began October 1. According to the company’s annual report, filed with the SEC on Wednesday afternoon, Disney plans to spend around $ 33 billion on content over the next year, including its streaming programming, linear programming and sports content. . This is an increase of $ 8 billion from fiscal 2021, when the company said it spent around $ 25 billion on content. “The increase is due to higher spending to support our DTC expansion and generally assumes that there are no significant production disruptions due to COVID-19,” the company wrote in the annual report. In other words, the $ 8 billion increase in content is driven by the company’s streaming initiatives at Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN +, rather than any of the linear television or television business. company cinema. The huge $ 33 billion content expenditure may be due in part to sports rights, which are insanely expensive and stuck in long-term contracts, but also underline how high the stakes are as entertainment companies s ‘direct to consumers. For comparison, Discovery CEO David Zaslav says when his company merges with WarnerMedia they plan to spend $ 20 billion on content in the first year, while Netflix spends nearly $ 14 billion on content this year. . Disney also revealed how many movies and TV shows it plans to release in 2022. Disney’s Studios division plans to release around 50 titles for theatrical release and on its direct-to-consumer platforms, while its division General Entertainment plans to produce or commission 60 unscripted series, 30 comedy series, 25 drama series, 15 docuseries / limited series, 10 animated series, and 5 made for TV movies in fiscal year 2022. General Entertainment includes ABC Studios and Disney TV, National Geographic and FX Productions. while Studios includes Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Pictures, LucasFilm, Pixar, and Twentieth Century Studios.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/disney-streaming-content-spend-2022-1235052916/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos