Subconsciously, the public sector attracts the most in the Hollywood Derby





Hollywood Derby (G1) – Race 9 (7:30 p.m. ET) Richard Mandella’s training Subconscious is one of the three-year-olds who took part in the $ 400,000 Hollywood Derby (G1) at Del Mar on Saturday on a hot streak. Tapit’s son, who only beat his maiden on the course on August 21, has added two wins since, including a solid 1 1/2 decision in the Twilight Derby (G2) at Santa Anita last month. Public sector will look to give coach Chad Brown his fourth victory in the last six races of the Hollywood Derby, a nine-stadium heat on turf. A son of Kingman who only had one bad run in nine outings in last year’s Breeders’ Cup, Public Sector is starting a three-game winning streak, the most recent being a neck decision in the Hill Prince (G3) from October 23 to Belmont Park. Brown also sends Sifting the sands, a Stakes winner at Saratoga who finished seventh at the Hill Prince. Two other eastern shippers will be watching. Hope Camp has come in force lately for Kenny McPeek, including a decisive soft ground score in Bryan Station S. at Keeneland. The late breeding of Godolphin Santin has won both starts to date and is positively followed in the classroom by coach Brendan Walsh. The Derby Field also includes the pillars of the local division Pic Cathkin, Beyond the shiny, and Zoffarelli. The brown formed Sacred life is probably the favorite to win the $ 250,000 Seabiscuit H. (G2), a 1 1/16 mile grass test for older horses which he lost by half a length a year ago. Rivals of Sacred Life include Field pass, which he beat with a header in the Knickerbocker (G3) last time, and the Brown-trained Flop, a Group 3 veteran who finished second in a pair of allowances at Belmont’s fall competition. The $ 100,000 Jimmy Durante S. (G3), a mile-long grass apparatus for juvenile fillies, features the pair of horses trained by Phil D’Amato. Well of Helena and Virulent; the Graham Motion trained Shimmering blue, a winner of the local allowance; and the viable barn suitors of Doug O’Neill and Peter Miller.

