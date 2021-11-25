Not sure if I’m a guest at Vicky Kaushals wedding, says co-star Amey Wagh | Bollywood





Actor Amey Wagh started his career on the streets of Pune. Today, he modestly says that he is in charge of many tasks. Wagh, who has been performing since childhood, believes it was the legacy of the Punes Experimental Theater that earned him his due. No other city in the country has an theater as strong as Pune, he says, in Pune, for every play you will have a full house. Glad I grew up in Pune because in theater you are not rushed by commercials. So I learned a lot about myself as an actor. One can experiment without fear here. Also, the fact that Pune is quite accessible, the connection is practical, it adds to that. Wagh grew up in the city on scooters, roaming freely. Now that he’s popular, fans often surround him whenever he returns to town. However, that does not prevent the actor from riding a scooter now. I always go out and drive my scooter in Pune. People come to me and recognize me. I am not overwhelmed by the attention because I know it can be short lived, but I like it. Not many people know that Wagh before making his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Rani Mukerji, had auditioned Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009). I had auditioned for a Centimeter or Millimeter character; it doesn’t matter which character but I got rejected, that’s what mattered, he laughs. He also adds that he never thought he was Bollywood material. I never aspired to be a Bollywood hero. I always thought it was beyond my reach, he shares and adds: We live in exciting times; good actors can get their due now. Someone like Pratik Gandhi gets a great job. He really inspires me. Talking Bollywood Wagh will soon be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Shashank Khaitans director Govinda Mera Naam which was previously titled Mr. Lele. Wagh, who has already finished filming for this, had an incredible experience. When you are offered a role in a Dharmas movie, it’s a dream come true. I was very nervous because I wasn’t sure if people had seen my work, if I would make new friends, or if it would just be a professional setup. But I’ve made friends with a lot of people on set, he says. Ask Wagh about his co-stars’ big wedding, and he shies away. I don’t know if he is getting married or if I am invited for it. I’ve no idea. I was invited to the premiere of his latest film, but it’s the only invitation I have so far, he laughs. Wishing Kaushal his best regards on D-Day, he also adds, If he gets married, my best wishes to him for his career and personal life.

