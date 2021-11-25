New Mediterranean restaurant Citrea opens in Beaver Creek





Citrea is located in the heart of Beaver Creek Village, next to the ice rink.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo Beaver Creek Village’s newest restaurant concept, Citrea, opened this week on November 24. Combining Colorado ingredients with modern culinary interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine, Citrea is located in the heart of Beaver Creek Village, next to the ice rink. Citrea focuses on high-end dining and offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in a sophisticated and energetic setting. With a patio next to the Beaver Creek Village ice rink and an intimate bar inside, Citrea is the perfect place to kick back and relax for the afternoon. With dishes ranging from freshly baked pita bread and muhammara to shrimp tagine to wood-fired pizzas to roasted whole striped bass, Citrea offers a delicious dining experience in a vibrant setting. The shrimp tagine is one of the many modern culinary interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine on offer at Citrea.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo We are proud to bring another delicious restaurant to Beaver Creek Village and to diversify the food offerings available to our customers. At Citrea, we modernize and elevate Mediterranean offerings, highlighting our passion for fresh, quality ingredients in beautiful surroundings, said Don Carlin, senior manager of Mountain Dining at Beaver Creek. The restaurant seats 85, with spacious windows overlooking the picturesque village of Beaver Creek. Citrea also offers terraces that can accommodate 90 people, allowing diners to immerse themselves in the action of the ice rink. Citrea will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for April and from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dinner. Reservations can be made on OpenTable at opentable.com/r/citrea-beaver-creek.

