Michelle Obama launches new holiday campaign with Saks





Continuing her long-standing support for young women, dating back to her days as First Lady, Michelle Obama this week announced a new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue that will benefit girls. On November 22, the retailer and the Obama Foundation Girls’ Opportunity Alliance (GOA)—A program that aims to empower young women in the United States and around the world and improve their lives through education — launched with collections from 15 designers, including 3.1 Phillip Lim, Christopher John Rogers (who created the monochrome inauguration look for Vice President Kamala Harris) and Oscar de la Renta. “If you buy something from this collection in the coming week or a few weeks, you won’t just cross something off your to-do list, but you will also have the opportunity to help ensure a better future for girls around the world, “she said.” And what a powerful way to embrace the holiday spirit, isn’t it? “ Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman warmly supports Obama’s sentiments: “Giving back has never been more necessary than it was in 2021 until 2022,” he said . “My goal is to teach people to be conscious consumers, that their purchases are more than quick, throw-away purchases. As individuals we have power, but as a collective we can take it to another level if we all buy from retailers who marry by buying with purpose. ” The partnership was announced at Saks’ iconic annual unveiling of its 10-story light showcase in New York City. In addition to a $ 1 million donation from Saks, 100% of the net proceeds through January 1, 2022 will be donated to the GOA. “In the spirit of the holidays, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many teenage girls around the world,” Obama said. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help these girls reach their full potential, and it is all the more important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education, which would set us all back in the years and decades to come. “ Neil Rasmus / BFA.com Through this partnership, Saks also provided mentorship throughout 2022 to three student GOA advocates. Glassman adds, “We all know charity is the right thing to do. So it makes sense to give a gift with a purpose.” This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/a38335834/michelle-obama-saks-girls-opportunity-alliance-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos