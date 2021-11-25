Kangana Ranaut shares first statement in response to FIRaga against her for her “Jihadist Nation” statesmen – The New Indian Express





Through YEARS MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared her first statement in reaction to the FIR filed against her by the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Committee (SGSSGC) for making seditious statements against the Indian state and farmers, on her account of social media. Taking inspiration from her Instagram story, Kangana shared a bold photo of herself where she could be seen wearing a sultry dress while holding a wineglass in her hand. Next to the photo, she wrote: “Another day, another FIR … just in case they come to arrest me … mood at home,” adding a red heart-shaped emoticon to it. For the uninformed, the question arose after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 19 that the government had decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the center of farmers’ protests last year. After the said decision to repeal agricultural laws was conveyed by the prime minister to the nation in a televised address, the recent Padma Shri award-winning actor posted stories on Instagram calling India a “jihadist nation” and calling allegedly a dictatorship in India. Allegedly referring to farmers, Kangana also praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she had taken decisive action against “Khalistanis”. While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused “suffering” to the nation, Kangana said that she crushed the “Khalistani” like mosquitoes at the cost of her life. Based on his Instagram story, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those who were working to disintegrate the country. “The terrorists in Khalistani may be twisting the government’s arm today … But let’s not forget a woman … The only female prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crushes kiya tha (the only female Prime Minister who crushed them under her shoes). In this regard, a delegation headed by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with the Additional Police Commissioner of the West Mumbai Region on Monday to discuss legal action against Kangana. They also demanded that Kangana “be arrested for spitting venom against farmers and the Sikh community”. Earlier on Saturday, Sirsa also filed a lawsuit against Kangana Ranaut accusing him of “hateful” speech and demanded the removal of Padma Shri from his hand.

