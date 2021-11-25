Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities who became parents in 2021 | Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and more have a reason to be happy!
Anushka sharma
Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli started their New Year on a happy note as they were lucky enough to have baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021. While “Virushka”, like the fans call them lovingly, were very careful not to share their pictures of little munchkin on social media, the couple sometimes give fans a glimpse of their bonding sessions with her.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Powerful Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan left fans delighted when they announced the arrival of their second son Jehangir aka Jeh on February 21, 2021. Later in an interview, Bebo revealed that his younger son looks more like him and is much more intense and calmer than Taimur.
She is Mirza
Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein
Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed baby boy Avyaan Azad on May 14, 2021. However, the couple kept the news a secret for a while and made the announcement in July.
Dia broke the news on her Instagram page with a post part of which read: “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14. Arrived early, our little miracle has since been treated by nurses and doctors. indefatigable. in the neonatal intensive care unit. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and subsequent very serious bacterial infection could have resulted in sepsis and life threatening. Fortunately, our doctor’s timely care and intervention ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency cesarean section. “
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were lucky enough to have a baby boy on October 3 of this year. A delighted Angad had taken to social media to announce the arrival of his son and wrote: “The Almighty has blessed us today with a little boy. Neha and the baby are fine. Mehr is ready to Pass on the title of “baby” to the newcomer. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. “
Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a new family member in the form of a baby girl Arzoie A Khurana on August 27, 2021. Later in an interview, the
Street
The actor explained how they focused on the name Arzoie for their baby girl and revealed, “We thought of over 100 names before shortlisting this. We also affectionately call her by her nicknames – Zoiee and ZuZu. “
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough left fans pleasantly surprised when they revealed that they were lucky enough to have twins, Jai and Gia via surrogacy on November 18.
Geeta Basra
Geeta Basra and her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed baby boy Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on July 10, 2021.
Lisa Haydon
Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy in March of this year. In July, she and her husband Dino Lalwani welcomed a baby girl Lara. Later, the actress shared a photo of her newborn baby and shared: “We love you little girl, with all we have !! You are heavenly perfection! Ps: My Love Dino Lalvani is now on Instagram guys. Let’s be nice and give it a warm welcome. “
Shreya ghoshal
Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed baby boy Devyaan on May 22 this year. Earlier this week, when Devyaan was six months old, the “Dola Re Dola” singer introduced her son to fans with a bunch of adorable photos.
Neeti Mohan
Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who married Nihaar Pandya in February 2019, gave birth to a baby boy Aryaveer on June 2 this year. Neeti had shared a glimpse of her newborn baby on her social media account and wrote, “Holding her little hands is by far the most precious touch we’ve ever felt. ARYAVEER chose us as her parents. Couldn’t have felt more blessed than that. It multiplies the happiness and the feeling of gratitude in our families. Overjoyed and always grateful @nihaarpandya. “
Hard Deep Kaur
Popular singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh became the proud parents of baby boy Hunar Singh on March 3 this year. She had announced the arrival of her little one on social networks with a message that said: “A little piece of paradise has just come down to earth and made us mom and dad … Our Junior Singh arrived and we could ‘not be happy anymore! “
Sources
2/ https://www.filmibeat.com/bollywood/features/2021/bollywood-celebs-who-became-parents-in-2021-anushka-sharma-kareena-kapoor-others-325081.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]