Bollywood celebrities who became parents in 2021 | Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and more have a reason to be happy!

Anushka sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli started their New Year on a happy note as they were lucky enough to have baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021. While “Virushka”, like the fans call them lovingly, were very careful not to share their pictures of little munchkin on social media, the couple sometimes give fans a glimpse of their bonding sessions with her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Powerful Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan left fans delighted when they announced the arrival of their second son Jehangir aka Jeh on February 21, 2021. Later in an interview, Bebo revealed that his younger son looks more like him and is much more intense and calmer than Taimur.

Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed baby boy Avyaan Azad on May 14, 2021. However, the couple kept the news a secret for a while and made the announcement in July.

Dia broke the news on her Instagram page with a post part of which read: “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14. Arrived early, our little miracle has since been treated by nurses and doctors. indefatigable. in the neonatal intensive care unit. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and subsequent very serious bacterial infection could have resulted in sepsis and life threatening. Fortunately, our doctor’s timely care and intervention ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency cesarean section. “

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were lucky enough to have a baby boy on October 3 of this year. A delighted Angad had taken to social media to announce the arrival of his son and wrote: “The Almighty has blessed us today with a little boy. Neha and the baby are fine. Mehr is ready to Pass on the title of “baby” to the newcomer. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. “

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a new family member in the form of a baby girl Arzoie A Khurana on August 27, 2021. Later in an interview, the



The actor explained how they focused on the name Arzoie for their baby girl and revealed, “We thought of over 100 names before shortlisting this. We also affectionately call her by her nicknames – Zoiee and ZuZu. “

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough left fans pleasantly surprised when they revealed that they were lucky enough to have twins, Jai and Gia via surrogacy on November 18.

Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra and her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed baby boy Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on July 10, 2021.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy in March of this year. In July, she and her husband Dino Lalwani welcomed a baby girl Lara. Later, the actress shared a photo of her newborn baby and shared: “We love you little girl, with all we have !! You are heavenly perfection! Ps: My Love Dino Lalvani is now on Instagram guys. Let’s be nice and give it a warm welcome. “

Shreya ghoshal

Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed baby boy Devyaan on May 22 this year. Earlier this week, when Devyaan was six months old, the “Dola Re Dola” singer introduced her son to fans with a bunch of adorable photos.

Neeti Mohan

Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who married Nihaar Pandya in February 2019, gave birth to a baby boy Aryaveer on June 2 this year. Neeti had shared a glimpse of her newborn baby on her social media account and wrote, “Holding her little hands is by far the most precious touch we’ve ever felt. ARYAVEER chose us as her parents. Couldn’t have felt more blessed than that. It multiplies the happiness and the feeling of gratitude in our families. Overjoyed and always grateful @nihaarpandya. “

Hard Deep Kaur

Popular singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh became the proud parents of baby boy Hunar Singh on March 3 this year. She had announced the arrival of her little one on social networks with a message that said: “A little piece of paradise has just come down to earth and made us mom and dad … Our Junior Singh arrived and we could ‘not be happy anymore! “