Black Friday, Small Business Saturday make for the holiday shopping weekend

As much as we all dread it, the weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the best times to eliminate all leftover holiday shopping.

This is also the time when you can find the best deals and support local businesses.

1. Christmas markets, open days and photos with Santa Claus

For holiday shopping, as well as photos with Santa, several local businesses are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend.

A balloon store in downtown Columbia will host a Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, which includes photos of Santa Claus, discounts at multiple stores and refreshments. Children will also receive a bag of holiday gifts.

The McNeese Family Farm, 1116 Carters Creek Pike, will be hosting their Merry Christmas at the McNeese Family Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event will feature several food vendors and trucks, as well as free photos of Santa Claus and Christmas items from local businesses.

Vintage 615, 5075 Main St. in Spring Hill, will host its annual photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you follow the Facebook page for a link to register, as well as holiday-themed items that will be for sale.

Keg Springs Winery, 361 Keg Springs Road in Hampshire, will host a Sip & Shop event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to hot chocolate and free cookies, the cellar will offer mulled wine and wine slushies. The event will also feature food vendors and items from local artisans.

2. Spring Hill’s 5th Annual Turkey Burn for TN Children’s Home

With the Thanksgiving meal over, it’s time to “burn off” some of those extra calories and raise money for a good cause with the return of the fifth annual Spring Hill Turkey Burn.

As in previous years, this year’s run will feature a half marathon and 5k, as well as a 5k “fun run” for kids.

Registrations will be open until Friday at www.RunSignUp.comand costs $ 70 for the half marathon and $ 40 for the 5 km.

Races will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Spring Hill High School, 1 Raider Lane, where each race will start and end.

All proceeds from the event, which is sponsored by Great White Express Car Wash, will benefit Tennessee Children’s Home’s new Spring Hill campus, which recently opened on Dr. Robertson Road.

3. Mustache Madness 2021 at Bad Idea

In early November, many men across the region took on the mower and pledged to grow their best mustache this month to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

As “Movember” draws to a close, Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, will host Mustache Madness this Saturday to raise funds and reward those who have grown their best mustaches.

The event will begin at noon on Saturday and will feature live music, as well as an opportunity to shop at the CAB’s many local vendors, in addition to food trucks and Bad Idea’s selection of local craft beers.

4. Christmas party in the barn of David and Lori Phelps

It’s not Christmas in Maury County without another great Barn Bash concert hosted by Grammy and Dove Award winning gospel singer David Phelps.

This year’s Barn Bash Christmas concerts will once again take place at David and Lori Phelps’ farm, 2659 Culleoka Highway, with two shows starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The farm gates will open at 4 p.m. each day, and the barn doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, as well as any other upcoming Phelps performance dates, visit www.DavidPhelps.com. Tickets are also available on www.iTickets.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324.

And be sure to grab your tickets quickly, as the annual Christmas Barn Bash shows tend to always sell out every year.

5. Live entertainment

This weekend’s live music lineup may seem slim compared to your typical Maury County weekend, but it’s still a reason to come and support these local artists.

Reggie Murray and friends will perform as part of “Go Tell It … A Jazzy Christmas” at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 6 pm Friday.

The bird and the bear will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The Muletown Pizza food truck will also be parked in Bad Idea from 3 p.m.

Gary Anderson will perform at DB’s Eats and Beats, 1144 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Austin Tyler Jones will perform at Vanh Dy’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

