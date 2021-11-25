Poonam Dhillon, actor of Dil Bekraar: “Raj Babbar has evolved very well over time”

Actor Poonam Dhillon is set to reunite with former coworkers Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure in a new web series called Dil Bekaraar, which is set to hit Disney + Hotstar on November 26. The actor, who is all excited to play a central character on the web show, spoke about the project in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Disney + Hotstar web show, directed by Habib Faisal, Dil Bekaraar is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhans novel These Pricey Thakur Girls. The series also stars Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Anjali Anand and Sukhmani Sadana in key roles, among others.

Tell us about the Dil Bekraar series.

The show is done with great care. The characters are so endearing and adorable. We have a family at the heart of the show. We all have parents, siblings, and other family members and this series has a really nice description of the whole. And of course, they have other things going on, which is a bit of journalism and political agendas covered by a journalist. It’s a very comprehensive entertainment package.

What made you say yes to the project?

I have a central character on the show and I have really good producers and directors and incredible co-stars. What else do we want?

There was nothing wrong with the character. It wasn’t that there was vulgarity or nudity. Everything was very smooth and perfect. So I am very happy to have accepted the project and I loved it. I want the audience to like it now.

Poonam Dhillon on the Dil Bekraar webcast.

Poonam Dhillon and the title Dil Bekraar also have a long connection, with the 1985 film Teri Meherbaniyan starring Jackie Shroff.

I play a mother who has five young daughters on the show. The young girls hadn’t seen my song. So on YouTube, I went and showed them. I said, see this song with Jackie, and it’s a very melodious song.

This web series is also your reunion with Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure. How was your experience working with them on this brand new medium?

The series is special to me because I worked with my many years old co-stars, Raj Babbar and Padmini. I’m sure people will appreciate the level of comfort Raj Babbar and I have. On the sets, we quickly fell into the rhythm of former colleagues who have a certain ease with each other. And at the same time, I must say that he has also evolved very well, as I would say to him: “Raj ji, you are more beautiful than before. I think he has become very health conscious, watches what he eats, does yoga and all that. So he looks really good.

The character of Padmini is so interesting in the series.

Dil Bekraar has a huge cast of stars. Was it fun to be on set?

We had a great time, we all became like family on the sets. In addition, I was surprised by the whole array of new talent, which was remarkable for me. Each of them really surprised me because they were full professionals.

Everyone knew what he had to do. They were in the characters, with their lines, with their costumes. So it was a pleasure to work with everyone.

What audience should he expect from this web series?

This is going to be something that you will see with your family. A completely normal creation but very well made. And believe me, creating a normal family takes a lot of effort. I’m sure the audience will appreciate the naturalness of the characters.

Is there still a character on your bucket list?

There are a lot of them, but I would love to play a mean stepmom. I mostly played the goodie-goodie character and it’s nice to do something different from your usual image or personality.