Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder’s accidental marriage may be one of Hollywood’s longest marriages

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have been married since 1992 and during the wedding one of the actors didn’t even realize the ceremony was real.
The wedding took place during the production of Francis Ford Coppola’s film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”.
While a recent interview with Esquire, Reeves, 57, explained that real priests were officiating at the wedding scene and at the time he didn’t realize it.
“We had quite a take of a wedding ceremony with real priests,” Reeves said. “Winona says we are [married]. Coppola says yes. So I guess we’re married … in God’s sight. “
CNN rated a 2018 Weekly entertainment interview with the two actors while they were promoting their romantic comedy “Destination Wedding”, and Ryder, 50, confirmed that she believed she and her co-star were in fact married.
“In this scene, François [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest, ”she said. “We shot the master and he did it all. So I think we’re married. “
Ryder must have reminded Reeves that they had done the whole ceremony, including saying “Yes”.
“Don’t you remember that?” Ryder asked Reeves. “It was Valentine’s Day.”
“Oh my God, we’re married,” Reeves replied.
Their 29-year marriage is perhaps one of the oldest in Hollywood.