Watch the Rolling Stones perform “Gimme Shelter” in the Tour Finale





The Rolling Stones have spent the past two months taking their No Filter tour to massive soccer stadiums across America, but they wrapped it up Tuesday night at the relatively intimate Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The amphitheater of the casino can only accommodate 7,000 people, unlike the stadiums which have about ten times as many. (Tickets were over $ 2,000 and selling for even more in the resale market.) The set was somewhat condensed to 17 songs as opposed to the 19 played in most cities, but they were still packed in most standards including “Street Fighting Man”, “Miss You”, “Sympathy for the Devil” “,” Paint it Noir and “Honky Tonk Women”. It ended with “Gimme Shelter” and “Satisfaction”. A fan perched near the front of the stage filmed the “Gimme Shelter” on his phone, and you can see the result above. It deserves a sort of Academy Award because it’s one of the best fan-shot concert videos we’ve ever seen. Matt lee, was to greet you. (Watch her “Miss You” video below.) It was a touching tour for the Stones and their fans as it came right after drummer Charlie Watts died. He hadn’t missed a single gig since joining the band in January 1963. Longtime Stones partner Steve Jordan did a great job with the extremely difficult task of playing his roles. As always, the tour setlist focused on their hits, but they also rewarded the faithful with lesser-known tracks like “19th Nervous Breakdown”, “All Down The Line”, “Rock Off”, “Shattered” , “Fool to Cry”, “Connection”, “Monkey Man”, “Sad Sad Sad” and “Get off my cloud”. The Stones have not announced any future tour dates, but there are strong rumors that they are planning a 60th anniversary tour of Europe next year. Their last two tours have focused exclusively on North America and it is high time they hit other markets including Australia, Asia and South America. It could mean that this Florida show will be their last gig in the US, but it seems unlikely. People are speculating that the Stones will quit smoking for 40 years, and the group continues to find ways to prove them wrong.

