Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to marry in court in Mumbai next week

The rumor mill has been revving up since news of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting married first came out. It was earlier reported that the two were planning a royal wedding at an exotic resort near Ranthambore. Now the latest reports suggest they may be getting married sooner than expected. Next week, the couple will marry in court in Mumbai, according to their close friend.

Image credit: Instagram / katrinakaif

Deet on VicKats’ judicial marriage

According to BollywoodLife, a close friend of the actors said the two will be getting married in Mumbai next week, before their wedding rituals take place in Rajasthan. The friend also revealed that the couple had two wedding ceremonies planned in Rajasthan and that they did not want to divulge many details of their plans.

The couple have always been low key about their relationship, so it was expected that they would always want to keep it a secret.

Well it’s raining weddings in Bollywood and we couldn’t be more excited.

Video Credit: Instagram / vickykaushal09

Everything about the dates, place and outfits of the wedding

It was reported earlier by eTimes that Katrina has taken a break from work and is coordinating with the Vickys family to finalize everything for the wedding. She helps them with the preparations while Vicky is “busy with her professional commitments.

The wedding celebrations are said to take place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort hotel in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Bride and groom should wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Image credit: Instagram / katrinakaif

According to several reports, the two men organized an intimate roka ceremony in Diwali at the residence of filmmaker Kabir Khan in the presence of the immediate family.

Main image credit: Instagram / vickykaushal09, Instagram / katrinakaif