Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: We Wanted To Keep Our Relationship A Secret!

Well, folks, it’s official.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson are now known to be dating.

And based on how quickly the relationship seems to be progressing, it doesn’t appear to be a casual connection situation.

Only a few weeks ago, Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, and as far as anyone can tell, that’s when she sympathized with Pete.

Soon after, Kim met Pete in his native Staten Island for what appeared to be a romantic dinner.

At the time, it seemed like the new couple were trying to keep things on the DL.

But these days, it seems Pete and Kim don’t care that the whole world knows they’re hooking up.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to Way of life that just last week the couple were trying to keep things a secret.

They apparently gave up on this effort after realizing they could no longer keep it a secret, so they went public,

A source told the tabloid that Kim and Pete were just fed up with hiding and sneaking around. “

In fact, it seems they both enjoyed all the attention they are getting.

They pride themselves on being Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t hold hands, ”an insider said.

“The PDA isn’t just for showmanship either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.

While it’s been less than two months since Kim and Pete met on the set of SNL, it looks like the couple are getting serious and making plans for the future.

Kim and Petes’ relationship is evolving at a rapid pace. They get super serious. When Pete falls in love with a woman, he falls really hard, the insider says.

He’s in love with Kim and can’t stop raving about her to his friends, and she says it’s great to be there! adds the source.

They never tire of each other and have only spent a few days on each other since they started dating. Either she flies to New York to see him or he flies to LA

Yes, despite the demands of Pete’s SNL filming schedule, it looks like he and Kim are both dedicated to making this bi-coastal romance last.

Just last week, Pete and Kim celebrated their birthday together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

The location has led many to the conclusion that Kim’s family fully approve of this new relationship.

Of course, not all of the important people in her life approve of this new relationship.

Insiders say Kanye West has been trying to win Kim back over the past few weeks, and insiders believe he’s motivated by his fear of losing her to Pete.

It looks like the situation is similar to the current one involving Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

The former couple also broke up amicably, but Scott lost his mind when Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker.

We think the two exes should just come to terms with their losses and accept that the skinny, tattooed guys are having a time right now.