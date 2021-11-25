Hollywoods Villain Obsession and House of Gucci

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: MGM, Netflix, Everett Collection

Humans are exceptionally cooperative creatures for most of us, anyway. Overall, we reluctantly, but largely peacefully, get carried away in crowded metro cars and planes. We leave celebrities alone when they order latte. We go to therapy instead of murdering our exes.

And then there are those of us who take social rules as an invitation or an imperative to break them in a broad and modest way. It’s usually the little trick: don’t give up your Q train seat for someone who is visibly pregnant, request a 7am selfie, lock your ex from your Netflix account. But sometimes these breaches reach the level of investor fraud for millions of dollars, blithely skipping a six-figure hotel bill or as a result of heartache with murder.

These are, apparently, our favorites.

There are at least a dozen mini-series, documentaries and feature films on Elizabeth Holmes, Bernie Madoff and Anna Delvey and the crimes they have been accused or convicted of. There is a whole material cannon on Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, televangelists have become fraudsters. Tonya Harding is her own brand. Add books, podcasts, and E! specials to the mix, and there is a virtually unlimited amount of actual villain content.

The latest entry in this canon is Patrizia Gucci, played by Lady Gaga in Gucci House. I don’t see myself as a particularly ethical person, she says in the film. But I am fair. While the dominant narrative presented her as an abandoned lover who took revenge by having her ex murdered, the story is as much about money as it is love. Patrizia (whose last name is now Reggiani) and Maurizio Gucci were literally jet-setters who socialized with Jackie Onassis and bought the the largest wooden yacht in the world. However, when Reggiani had Gucci murdered in 1995, she was not the only suspect.

It’s easier to hate or love a person than an abstract system of ideas, so they come to symbolize all kinds of moral values. – James Jasper, sociologist and author of Public figures: the politics of reputation and blame



Inherent in the challenge facing Prosecutor Nocerino in his arduous search for the killer is the fact that an incredible number of people went after the victim, Judy Bachrach wrote in Vanity Show reporting on the Gucci murder, detailing the lavish Gucci life and the rage Patrizia and the Gucci family, who never cared much for Reggiani, felt when Maurizio lost the company. After the Gucci’s divorce, Maurizio ran the family business so badly that in 1993 he sold it to a Bahrain-based company called Investcorp for $ 120 million. Gucci’s death, it seems, was more about being a failed rich than a failed husband.

Still, Reggiani was too perfect a villain to ignore. Long before Bennifer and Brangelina, the Gucci’s gave themselves the celebrity couple nickname Mauizia, which they sported on luxury car vanity plaques that transported them from their Manhattan penthouse on their private jet to their villa on the island. She threw lavishly colored parties (her favorite was orange) and draped herself in diamonds and necklaces that most reflected her Famous quote, I’d rather cry in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on my bike. During her truly savage trial in 1998 in Italy, when she was sentenced to 29 years in prison for paying to have Maurizio killed, Reggiani claimed that she had been blackmailed in connection with the murder plot and forced to pay $ 365,000, but then said she had been worth every penny. In 2002, she told the Italian police show Cursed stories, I do not consider myself innocent, I consider myself not guilty. Today she lives in Milan and is often seen in the city with her pet macaw.

Watching these norm breakers blow the system up, then get caught, is a vital pressure release for our ugliest emotions. They fascinate us because they allow us to explore what would happen if we stopped following the rules and, better yet, reinforce why they exist in the first place. They help us sort the world into neat categories: hero and villain, good and bad. It is easier to hate or love a person than an abstract system of ideas, James Jasper, sociologist and author of Public figures: the politics of reputation and blame, explains during a video call. They therefore come to symbolize all kinds of moral values.

Were particularly drawn to characters who add a touch to the standard hero, villain, and victim relationship. We’re pretty happy when someone who was meant to admire turns out to be a less good person than we thought we liked the story of the fall, Jasper says, pointing to Elizabeth Holmes and Bernie Madoff. Villains who victimize people who were secretly or openly happy to be punished also provide this pleasant element of narrative complexity.

There is some evidence that our willingness to punish others sometimes tends to unite us (it is we who emphasize: sometimes) for the best. Humans cooperate with unrelated individuals on a much larger scale and in a greater variety of ways than any other species, wrote the authors of a 2012 study on third party punishment among chimpanzees. Chimpanzees will punish themselves directly if you take my food, I take yours but they will not punish a third party observed for taking food from another. Humans, on the other hand, will. The impersonal enforcement of violations is particularly critical for sustaining cooperation in large-scale human societies, according to the study, in which individuals rarely, if ever, meet directly. Making an example of transgressors, whether in the village square, in a salacious TV movie or on Twitter, loudly reaffirms the rules that we have, supposedly at least, agreed to live. Paying attention to those whose fall was appreciated can also tell us what matters most to us.

In one culture at a time crippled by economic inequalities and consumed by wealth and status, we especially like it when someone sticks it to the rich. Jasper points to Madoff as a prime example of a hero turned villain. It was deeply satisfying for him to fall from grace and end up in prison, he said. In a way, the whole financial collapse of 2008, he became a symbol of it in a way that allowed other bad guys, CEOs of big companies, to get away with it because all the blame could be focused on Bernie. .

When we watch, say, a Netflix miniseries about a villain like Anna Delvey, we discover the secret world of the very rich, confirming our suspicions that the rules are entirely different when you have a seven-figure trust fund. His scam plays on our innate sense of justice, it’s not fair that we have a working credit card to cover a charmless $ 179 a night room at the Holiday Inn while the rich slip in. in the suites with an aerial kiss and the promise of a wire transfer. Likewise, Holmes revealed the utter lack of due diligence in Silicon Valley, confirming our suspicions that these Sand Hill Road guys writing checks to their roommates are not as smart as they claim.

In a culture both crippled by economic inequality and consumed by wealth and status, we especially like when someone sticks to the rich.

It’s not just that these villains take us inside worlds they were generally excluded from, or that it restores our faith in the social order to see offenders captured and punished. It can be just as enjoyable to see a person or group that we find obnoxious or that we envy being taken to task.

While it might seem wrong to like watching people fail, it’s been proven to actually help. It is difficult to imagine optimal human relations without our sensitivity to fairness standards, presumably inspired in part by the moral emotions associated with fairness judgments, wrote Richard H. Smith and Wilco W. van Dijk in a 2018 meta-analysis of the concepts of Schadenfreude, pleasure in the misfortune of others, and gluckschmerz, pain in response to the success of others, and their effect on human behavior. Schadenfreude in reaction to other unhappy deserved and guckschmerz in reaction to others, undeserved good fortune means that we value fair play. Here, maybe, schadenfreude and guckschmerz are no empathic failures as much as reactions adapted to the sense of justice (Schadenfreude) or injustice (guckschmerz).

What we consider right, however, is not static. Tonya Hardings staying in power in the American imagination has to do with her villain trip to the victim at Anti-hero. She’s been through many of those satisfying storytelling twists we so enjoy, which were driven by shifting notions of class and fairness. Harding’s grand narrative has evolved as we look back at the extremely sexist setup in the media that pitted Nancy Kerrigan, still personified as a refined and elegant woman, against Harding, the working-class scrapper: Misogynistic Class War. on the ice. At the same time, the Italian press was delighted to portray Reggiani as a murderous ex-wife obsessed with revenge because she had been sidelined. Long a tabloid figure, she went from Lady Gucci to Black Widow overnight.

Sara Gay Forden, who wrote the book Gucci House, the film’s source, said she thought Reggiani was much more worried about the couple’s two daughters, but in large part because she didn’t want them to end up poor. The judge summed up the situation very well when he pronounced his sentence, Forden said Harper’s Bazaar. He described how invested Patrizia was in the name and part of the Gucci empire; he said Maurizio didn’t die for who he was, but for what he had.

In many ways, Harding is the most similar of our favorite villains to Reggiani, who grew up rich but was seen as vulgar and too outspoken (i.e. not good enough) by the Gucci family. Of course, Hollywood has embraced these stories, and of course we want to know every detail. Revenge of the Villains with Shifting Story Arcs validates our suspicions that right and wrong aren’t that simple, and that sometimes even bad people have all the power. It also suggests that justice is inevitable, even when it is ugly. The bad guys’ willingness to step outside of social norms when they are wronged or in trouble shows how satisfying it is to imagine letting go of the cooperative veneer that keeps the world in order, even for a moment.

Or, in Reggiani’s case, for a lifetime. As Bachrach pointed out in Vanity Show in 1995, Learning the drama, his ex-wife sums up his emotions with unbridled specificity: On the human level, I’m sorry. But from a personal point of view, I can’t really say the same thing. What would that kind of honesty, practiced daily, look like? Most of us can only imagine.