Mumbai Police Add Bollywood Touch To PSA For Drunk Driving





Mumbai Police make the best use of elements of pop culture and contemporary memes. In the past, law enforcement has impressed internet users with their creative use of memes and songs to raise awareness of a number of issues. From wearing masks and disinfecting hands to criticizing teasing, Mumbai police have covered it all. Recently, in a series of posts, he urged people not to drive drunk. This time they delivered their message through the parody of a few Hindi songs and it’s just perfect. Police have already made a public service announcement inspired by the Bollywood dialogue to raise awareness about COVID-19. This time, they used the party songs to promote traffic rules as part of the Tune on Safety campaign. From the reference to Vicky Donor’s song Rum-Whiskey to Yo Yo Honey Singhs’ changeable lyrics Chaar Botal Vodka, the cops shared four photos featuring a song in each through their official social media accounts. While for a creative, they changed the song Sharabi from the movie Cocktail to advise people to hide their car keys before getting drunk, they used Ganpat Chal Daru La from Shootout At Lokhandwala to urge people to call a cab every day. once they are drunk. That’s not it, for the caption of the post too they modified the song Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mai from the evergreen movie Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Putting their own spin on the lyrics, they wrote, Zara Sa Vrooom Loon Main? Arre Na Re Na Re Na! Netizens once again loved the witty puns and praised the Mumbai Police for coming up with such a creative idea of ​​using the same songs that encourage drinking to raise awareness not to drink and drive. Some even felt that compared to Bollywood, the police have better lyricists. Someone is rewarding this agency, wrote one user, while another said, Mumbai Police Hidden Talent. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

