Broadway actor playing Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar accused of participating in Capitol riot





A Broadway actor playing Judas on a nationwide tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is the latest person to be charged in connection with the Jan.6 assault on the United States Capitol. James Beeks was arrested Tuesday and charged by the Justice Department with one count of obstructing Congress and one count of trespassing on restricted construction land. The Orlando, Florida native was identified by law enforcement officials from photos of the Capitol Riot in which he was pictured wearing a Michael Jackson WRONG album’s world tour jacket, wearing a black helmet and wearing a homemade shield. News footage and surveillance video confirmed his identity. While his face was covered, one way the FBI was able to identify him was based on a picture of his right ear from that day forward, comparing it to how he appeared in his own YouTube clips. He was arrested in Milwaukee where the show was on tour to celebrate the musical’s 50th anniversary. Federal investigators said they watched him as Judas on shows this month in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Mr. Beeks performs under the stage name James T Justis. He first appeared in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and was released pending further court proceedings. According to court documentsMr. Beeks joined others in breaking into the Capitol. At around 2:30 p.m. on January 6, a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched in stack formation through the Capitol compound, then climbed the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside. doors of the rotunda. Mr. Beeks was among a crowd, some of whom attacked law enforcement. At 2:38 p.m., the doors were breached and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group broke up. Half of them, including Mr Beeks, attempted to force their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate Chamber. The police force pushed back their advance. They regrouped in the Rotunda then left the building around 3:04 p.m. Prior to the attack, Mr Beeks joined a group of Oath Keepers marching from the Ellipse to the Capitol and, according to the Department of Justice, he appears to have stood out in his Michael Jackson jacket while he was surrounded by people, most of whom wore camouflage. combat uniform. Mr. Beeks performs regularly as a Michael Jackson impersonator and has a YouTube page describing him as one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists in the United States. A total of 675 people have been arrested for crimes related to the violation of the United States Capitol. More than 210 people have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement.

