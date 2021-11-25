“Jesus Christ Superstar” actor who played Judas suspended as investigated for Jan. 6





More and more people who participated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6 are discovering that the consequences are not only determined by the court. The US tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” suspended a member of his ensemble from performance due to his alleged association with the insurgency,depending on the variety. James D. Beeks, who uses the stage name James T Justis, was known to have played Judas on the show, but has been released pending further proceedings for his involvement in the Capitol riots in Milwaukee, where “Jesus Christ Superstar “was performing. He was charged with obstruction of Congress, as well as an offense for illegally entering a restricted building. RELATED: Two Long-Time Fox News Contributors Resign Due To Tucker Carlson Special: ‘This Will Lead To Violence’ Beeks paid dues to the Oath Keepers, an anti-government far-right militia, in December 2020. Beeks is also a Michael Jackson impersonator, who participated in the riot while wearing a “BAD” touring jacket and shield home made. Beeks was reportedly one of the rioters who attempted to enter the Senate chamber. Authorities were able to establish that he was present by tracking the use of his ATM card and through social media posts that showed Beeks in the same “BAD” jacket he had been seen in the security images. Beeks’ biography has been removed from the show’s website and another actor is listed as playing Judas. The show’s producers released a statement saying Beeks had been “suspended from the company indefinitely pending the outcome of the hearing. The production is cooperating fully with authorities while the investigation is ongoing.” Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Accelerated classes. More than 650 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots. Charges were brought against other insurgents this month, including Jenna Ryan and so-called “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley. More stories to read:

