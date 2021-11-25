As Ahan Shetty makes his debut with Tadap, he says his father, Sunil Shetty, didn’t give much advice when he ventured to Bollywood: The Tribune India





After Sunil Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, it is her son, Ahan Shetty, who will make his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap by Milan Luthria. The trailer, which has generated over 2.3 million views, has Ahan starring Tara Sutaria, the famous student of the year 2. An official Telugu remake has hit RX 100, it hits theaters on December 3rd. . The main pair share their experience, off-camera chemistry, and work as directed by Covid. Middle ground While in the trailer we see their love-hate relationship, off-camera the two pose as shy personalities. Tara says: “He and I are both shy. I have become less reserved over the past three years after joining the film industry. We have a certain understanding that also comes through in our chemistry. When we were doing our rehearsals and workshops we got to know each other well and it worked. Public call About the pressure of being a star kid, Ahan says, “Of course the pressure is there. But with that there is an understanding that it is not in our hands. Finally, it’s up to the public to decide. In the end, if they accept me, I will be grateful to them. As for Sunil Shetty’s advice before he entered Bollywood, the actor says his father didn’t have any. Ahan adds, “Actually, he (Sunil Shetty) didn’t give me much advice. He always lets me do things the way I want. One thing he told me was, “If you can’t be a good actor, you should be a good human being.” If I accomplish 20% of what my father did, I will feel very happy. On the other hand, Tara, who has three more films than Ahan, believes: “The resilience and strength that I have today, I wouldn’t have discovered if I hadn’t started acting. You also gradually learn the skills you need to have as an actor. It is important to know who you are and what you stand for. New normal The pandemic has changed a lot of things, and for Tara, it made it possible to achieve things that mattered – family and close friends. “We have to focus on them. It is important to prioritize things. As far as the shooting is concerned, the production team and the actors have taken on the collective responsibility of shooting in a bio-bubble, ”she informs. The transformation For this action-packed love story, the actor must have put on 11 kilos; he adds: “After I finished my studies in 2014, I trained in everything from my diction to martial arts to guitar and more. For this film, I put extra effort into my action scenes. Source of happiness Ahan thinks it’s important to be around people who push you. “My sister Athiya is a great support. During childhood we argued a lot, but in recent years we have grown closer. My girlfriend Tania Shroff was also a great source of happiness, ”he adds. – TNS

