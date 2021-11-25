‘Hamilton’ performance quashed by groundbreaking COVID cases











Pinterest Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) was forced to cancel Hamilton’s performance on November 23 after uncovering cases of Covid breaking up at the company. Ticket holders for this performance can still see the mega musical hit, during an additional performance at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. Ticket holders unable to attend the postponed performance at Music Hall at Fair Park are entitled to refunds or exchanges. DSM season subscribers should contact the box office at 1-866-276-4884 or by email [email protected] help. Other ticket holders should contact their original point of purchase to receive refunds or exchanges. Parking issues hampered DSM production in Hamilton in the first few weeks of the three-week broadcasts. These problems are in part caused by competing events in other parts of the park. DSM’s Facebook page was filled with angry comments from ticket holders who were unable to park and make it to Music Hall in time to sit down before the show. Some even complained that they missed the first three issues of the musical instead of the first because ushers couldn’t unlock the doors. ‘Hamilton’ draws crowds and parking problems Having seen the show at a previous performance, I can certainly vouch for the large crowds both in the parking lot and in the theater. We were grateful to arrive on time, as it seemed like an unusually high number of latecomers were still looking for their seats long after the first act. It’s entertaining for those trying to watch the action on stage and not just in front of you. DSM has announced that all of Hamilton’s remaining performances are to go as planned. Hopefully ticket holders have noticed how important it is to arrive earlier than usual for this hit musical. This is especially true during the holiday season when Fair Park hosts other popular events such as Enchant Christmas on the Esplanade. It was my second time seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, and I enjoyed it even more than the first time. Everyone in Angelika society is great, especially Edred Utomi as the charming and charismatic Alexander Hamilton. Josh Tower was as strong as his rival, Aaron Burr. Particularly impressive was the portrayal of George Washington by Paul Oakley Stovall, as it showed a relaxed and often jovial side of the father of our country, usually with a stern gaze. David Park is charming as Thomas Jefferson and also appears in a smaller role as Marquis de Lafayette. The audience favorite was King George, played hilariously by Peter Matthew Smith. Every time Her Majesty appears in her royal robes and crown, lamenting the upstart settlers, the audience roars with laughter. The ladies playing the three Schuyler Sisters (Zoe Jensen as Eliza, Stephanie Umoh as Angelica, and Olivia Puckett as Peggy + Maria Reynolds) are also great. Dazzling choreography Extraordinary ensemble dancers appear throughout the show and provide a seamless backdrop to each new scene. If the rise of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music is rightly celebrated, Andy Blankenbuehler’s dazzling choreography also deserves our praise. Hamilton runs through December 5, a date that now includes two performances (due to the show being postponed) instead of closing after Sunday morning. The Music Hall is located at 909 1st Avenue in Fair Park. The entrance to their parking lot is gate 5. If you are planning to attend any of the remaining performances, please get there early! You don’t want to be stuck in traffic when the curtain goes up. For ticket information or updated information, please visit dallassumermusicals.org.

