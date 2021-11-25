When Malaika Arora lashed out at Rakhi for her comment on ‘Item Girl’, he said Salman Khan had not forced her





Over the years, Malaika Arora has created her own empire with hit songs from Bollywood, her fashion choices and her personal life. Malaika makes the headlines every now and then, and it’s definitely not for just anyone, but for herself! Since her first appearance in the film’s song ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’, Dil Se, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika gained popularity. For the unpaid, she was married to Salman Khan’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, for 19 years, and in 2017, she announced her divorce from then-husband Arbaaz. She had been heavily trolled and was linked to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She later shared the news that she was in love with Arjun, and now they are in a stable relationship. Read also: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Altered Her Mangalsutra Worth 45 Lakhs Years After Marriage But, besides being a fashionista, Malaika captured our hearts with her incredible dancing skills. And above all, his song ‘Munni Badnaam’ by Dabangg, starring Salman Khan, has reached millions of views. However, after that, she had to face a lot of criticism. People believed that being a member of the Khan Clan family gave him the advantage of being a name in Bollywood. In an old interview with the Hindustan Times in 2008, the actress lambasted when Rakhi Sawant made a nasty comment about her career. Rakhi had said that Malaika was not called an “object girl” due to the fact that she was a member of the family of Salman Khan. The actress said: “In that case, I should be in every Salman movie and every special-looking song he does. He didn’t make me, I’m a self-taught woman.” Recommended reading: The love life of Lucky Ali: a man who was open to all his women that he was not a “one woman” person Malaika had appeared in Salman Khan’s film Blankets, Dabangg and Dabangg 2, with her popular dance numbers and was subsequently labeled as a “girl with objects”. But, Malaika’s “Munni Badnaam” has carved a special place in everyone’s heart. Well, the past is over, as Malaika is happy with her beau, Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani. And, Malaika and Arbaaz always maintain a cordial relationship with each other. Professionally, Malaika Arora can now be seen as the judge on the dance reality show, India’s best dancer, with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Don’t miss: When actress Zeenat Aman opened up about her troubled marriage to Mazhar Khan SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

