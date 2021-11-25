“No credible threats” before Thanksgiving parade: de Blasio

Spectators attending the 95th Annual Macys Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday can expect increased security and police presence, although there have been no credible and specific threats, ”Mayor Bill of Blasio.

City officials addressed the crowds at the Macys balloon inflation celebration in the streets around the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday evening, who gathered to watch their favorite giant figures being inflated after the tradition was abandoned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor de Blasio has ensured everyone’s safety as the world’s largest parade returns to Manhattan.

There are no credible and specific threats against this parade and against New York City, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told the crowd. There is extensive and extensive security, many precautions are taken, vehicles blocking at key locations. Incredible efforts are made to keep it safe.

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea joined the mayor on Wednesday in reassuring New Yorkers his department is well prepared for the massive crowds they anticipate.

NYPD officers conduct security checks as they let people into the area where Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade floats are inflated on November 24, 2021. Michael Brochstein / Polaris

This year’s balloons include new characters, such as Baby Yoda. Gregory P. Mango

You’re going to have thousands and thousands of men and women in blue working through the night and until tomorrow to make sure you have the best possible day tomorrow, Shea said. All you have to do is two things. Dress warmly and get out early tomorrow and bring energy. We were going to have a good day.

Shea said spectators can expect a heavy police presence tomorrow both on the ground around the parade route and on the rooftops, as well as engaging in other things you won’t see.

NYPD counterterrorism chief Martine Materasso has said his office will be on the streets tomorrow in full force.

You will see hundreds of cement blocks, sand trucks, blocking vehicles. You will see our explosives detection dogs. You will see our heavy weapons and our observation teams. You will see our bomb squad response teams, as well as biological and chemical sensors. And we donated over 300 additional cameras, she said.

Workers prepare a Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon on the Upper West Side, November 24, 2021. Polaris

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has said he wants people to “go out and have fun”. Polaris

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea assured New Yorkers the Finest was well prepared for the massive crowds at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Polaris

Mayor de Blasio noted the importance of this year’s parade which is making a comeback after being demoted to a televised-only event last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this year’s parade will be safe because people have come out and been vaccinated in this city in a way that surpasses almost any place in the country.

It is a moment of great pride for New York City and it is particularly proud after what we have been through for the past two years. It’s nice to have this parade back in force. It’s going to be a magical, magical moment. The weather is cooperating, I touch wood. We have amazing balloons.

Brooklyn Borough President and Mayor-elect Eric Adams also attended the celebration of inflation on Wednesday night where he encouraged parade spectators to spend money tomorrow to support businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

It is the spirit and energy of our city. Were here watching people enjoy the inflated balloons, ”he said.

I have a message, spend the money. Not only on Black Friday, but immediately after the parade. We just want people to go out and have a good time. That’s what this city has to offer, that’s what makes it special. You see some of the young people here, those memories will last a lifetime.

City officials addressed the crowd at the Macys balloon inflation celebration. Michael Brochstein / Polaris

Mayor Bill de Blasio has ensured everyone’s safety as the world’s biggest parade returns. Michael Brochstein / Polaris

Adams, who will take office at midnight on January 1, added that he had reduced the number of candidates for his ministerial posts and would make an official announcement in the days following Thanksgiving.

This year’s balloons include new characters like Baby Yoda as well as returning favorites like Snoopy and the Pillsbury Doughboy. Other new balloons for the 95th parade include Ronald McDonald and the characters Pokmon Pikachu and Eevee.

An estimated 3.5 million people attended the parade in 2019, along the sidewalks along the 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. In 2020, the number of live participants decreased by 88% and many balloons were recycled from previous years.