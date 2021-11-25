Entertainment
“No credible threats” before Thanksgiving parade: de Blasio
Spectators attending the 95th Annual Macys Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday can expect increased security and police presence, although there have been no credible and specific threats, ”Mayor Bill of Blasio.
City officials addressed the crowds at the Macys balloon inflation celebration in the streets around the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday evening, who gathered to watch their favorite giant figures being inflated after the tradition was abandoned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor de Blasio has ensured everyone’s safety as the world’s largest parade returns to Manhattan.
There are no credible and specific threats against this parade and against New York City, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told the crowd. There is extensive and extensive security, many precautions are taken, vehicles blocking at key locations. Incredible efforts are made to keep it safe.
NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea joined the mayor on Wednesday in reassuring New Yorkers his department is well prepared for the massive crowds they anticipate.
You’re going to have thousands and thousands of men and women in blue working through the night and until tomorrow to make sure you have the best possible day tomorrow, Shea said. All you have to do is two things. Dress warmly and get out early tomorrow and bring energy. We were going to have a good day.
Shea said spectators can expect a heavy police presence tomorrow both on the ground around the parade route and on the rooftops, as well as engaging in other things you won’t see.
NYPD counterterrorism chief Martine Materasso has said his office will be on the streets tomorrow in full force.
You will see hundreds of cement blocks, sand trucks, blocking vehicles. You will see our explosives detection dogs. You will see our heavy weapons and our observation teams. You will see our bomb squad response teams, as well as biological and chemical sensors. And we donated over 300 additional cameras, she said.
Mayor de Blasio noted the importance of this year’s parade which is making a comeback after being demoted to a televised-only event last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this year’s parade will be safe because people have come out and been vaccinated in this city in a way that surpasses almost any place in the country.
It is a moment of great pride for New York City and it is particularly proud after what we have been through for the past two years. It’s nice to have this parade back in force. It’s going to be a magical, magical moment. The weather is cooperating, I touch wood. We have amazing balloons.
Brooklyn Borough President and Mayor-elect Eric Adams also attended the celebration of inflation on Wednesday night where he encouraged parade spectators to spend money tomorrow to support businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
It is the spirit and energy of our city. Were here watching people enjoy the inflated balloons, ”he said.
I have a message, spend the money. Not only on Black Friday, but immediately after the parade. We just want people to go out and have a good time. That’s what this city has to offer, that’s what makes it special. You see some of the young people here, those memories will last a lifetime.
Adams, who will take office at midnight on January 1, added that he had reduced the number of candidates for his ministerial posts and would make an official announcement in the days following Thanksgiving.
This year’s balloons include new characters like Baby Yoda as well as returning favorites like Snoopy and the Pillsbury Doughboy. Other new balloons for the 95th parade include Ronald McDonald and the characters Pokmon Pikachu and Eevee.
An estimated 3.5 million people attended the parade in 2019, along the sidewalks along the 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. In 2020, the number of live participants decreased by 88% and many balloons were recycled from previous years.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/24/no-credible-threats-ahead-of-thanksgiving-day-parade-de-blasio/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]