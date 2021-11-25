Holiday movies 2021: 10 movies to get you excited about





With titles like “Gingerbread Miracle” and “Single All the Way,” Santa offered a syrupy and sweet Christmas viewing ahead of time, perfectly tied in a red bow.

Here are several we found to get you started:

Even St. Nick apparently has family issues and Netflix has a movie about them.

“When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, vacation-hating Jules discovers his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas,” reads a Netflix synopsis of the film. . It’s streaming now. “A rich Christmas” It’s a classic holiday tale about the spirit of the season. “An entrepreneur teaches his spoiled daughter a lesson by making her spend the holidays volunteering at a shelter, where she comes face to face with the true meaning of Christmas,” reads a description from BET, where the film is currently being aired. “Gingerbread Miracle” This movie title is about as Christmas as it comes. “Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery, famous for its magical, wish-granting gingerbread cookies,” in this perfectly adorable Hallmark movie. “A Christmas with ice wine” Oh the wine! Start sipping because Lifetime serves up a sommelier drama. “One of Philadelphia’s top sommeliers is coming home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, NY, to participate in the city’s annual Christmas Icewine Festival and harvest,” according to a lifetime description of the film. “While there, Camila spends time with her mother, Sunny and sister Beth, who runs the local winery for Camila’s former Icewine mentor, Henry. But Camila finds changes are coming. while Henry plans to retire, reducing the Christmas festival. “ Ready, ready, pour. “The nine Christmas kittens” Cats? Xmas? count on me. “Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are reunited at Christmas when they are tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens,” the Hallmark Channel film’s synopsis read. It premieres on Hallmark on November 25. “Christmas Dj Vu” Here is your dream movie come true. “When an unlucky woman makes a Christmas wish, she’s granted the life she’s always dreamed of,” according to BET. The film will premiere on November 25 on BET +. “A Christmas witness” Christmas mixed with the crowd. “A pragmatic Federal Marshal is tasked with protecting a charming, low-level gangster until he testifies against his Mafia boss two days after Christmas,” the film’s synopsis read. It will be presented on November 28 at the ION television “Single until the end” This film puts aside a story of pretending to be in a relationship to appease a mother who is too anxious to see her adult child mated. “Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment on his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend they are now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother offers him a blind date with her beau, trainer James, the plan goes awry, “according to Netflix. “Single All the Way” debuts on November 2. “A castle for Christmas” What’s a holiday season without a ridiculously unrealistic royal tale? And this one stars Brooke Shields! Released on November 26, “The film follows a best-selling author who, to escape scandal, travels to Scotland where she falls in love with a castle and possibly the Duke who owns it,” reports Netflix. “The bitch who stole Christmas” We haven’t seen a trailer for this tale yet, but the title alone is reason enough to watch. Rupaul and several “Drag Race” contestants star in this film, about a fashion reporter sent to a Christmas-loving town on a mission and ends up covering a winter ball competition. Premiered on December 2 on VH1.

