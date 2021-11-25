It’s a new day and a new FIR has been filed against Bollywood’s favorite troublemaker, Kangana Ranaut. Actor Kangana posted a provocative photo on Instagram about Mood at Home. She wrote: Another day another FIR just in case they come and get me out of the mood at home.

Recently, an FIR was filed against Kangana Ranaut by members of the Sikh community for allegedly hurting their religious feelings. The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu with the leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Following a November 21 complaint, they came across a post on Kanganas’ profile that offended their beliefs. The post was written in English and Hindi.

Members of the DSGMC reported that the infamous Ranaut deliberately and deliberately referred to the farmers’ demonstration (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and also referred to the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. We have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and Malicious Acts, Intended to Outrage the Religious Feelings of Any Class by Insulting Their Religion or Religious Beliefs) against the actress. We are further investigating the case, said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior police inspector at Khar Police Station.

This is not the first FIR that is filed against this Bollywood actress. Kangana has had legal issues before and more since the passing of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana is best known for posting hate speech on social media, which resulted in her being banned from Twitter earlier this year.

