These Bollywood actresses are bringing this trend back
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji brought back her aura of Babli aur Bunty during the promotions of her latest film. The actress was seen bringing back the fashion trend for the quintessential Indian accessory, bracelets. During press interviews and other public appearances, Rani opted to pair her bright floral print sarees with matching glass bracelets.
One of the looks served up by Rani showed her in a bottle green saree with macro red floral prints all over. The actress opted for a printed long-sleeved blouse in the same color to enhance the look. Accessorizing her sparkling look, Rani opted for earrings, a giant silver ring, a nose pin and red glass bracelets. She chose nude eye and lip shades for her makeup and wore her hair in soft open curls.
In another look, Rani was seen wearing a Neo-Indian saree from Masaba Gupta. The bright yellow saree came with a black and white Indian cow print. Adding a contrasting dramatic touch to her look, Rani wore a bunch of Prussian blue glass bracelets.
Ranis’ recent looks can certainly inspire you to add a touch of glamor with just a simple contrasting collection of glass bracelets.
It is not only Rani, but also Sara Ali Khan who is bringing back the trend of glass bracelets. The actress was spotted in a custom pink saree earlier in September. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel upgraded Sara’s desi glam look by accessorizing the outfit with pink and yellow bracelets. The pallu sarees came with a design that read, Mere Pass Maa Hai (I have a mother), the iconic dialogue recited by Shashi Kapoor in the 1975 film Deewar.
If you’re feeling more or creative, you can also add a pair of chunky bracelets or oxidized silver bracelets, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas did for a Diwali party earlier this month. The actress was seen in a Sabyasachi creation and added a touch of desi glam with her own collection of chunky silver bracelets and bangles.
Are you ready to add glass bracelets to your accessory collection?
