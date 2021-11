Bollywood divas have marked the perfect green outfits for the perfect bridesmaids!

Shaadi season is on and we are all going to get wedding invitations from our loved ones sooner or later. As the wedding season approaches, getting a beautiful dress becomes a top priority for women. The markets are filled with a variety of dresses like Lehanga, sari, etc. But women are never satisfied with thousands of models. The only question that runs through their heads is: what should I wear? The question becomes more complicated when the invitation comes from a close family member or friend. To solve your problem, we have better options for you. Nowadays our city B celebrities are promoting the color green for this wedding season. We are all very fond of the color green and love the greenery in our surroundings. So we brought up a few options for a perfect bridesmaid, followed by our Bollywood divas. Kriti i say – Oncsreen Mimi aka Kriti Sanon made us a pro to grab the attention of fans with her lovely smile and great outfits. Kriti Sanon has chosen to make this Zara Umrigar green lehenga yours forever. This tone-on-tone set featured a scattering of pearl and sequin work. The plunging neckline blouse looked beautifully put on actress Mimi with the mesmerizing 3D floral embroidery details on her ready-to-twirl skirt. A dazzling dupatta, choker and earrings make for a fancy ethnic look. Kiara Advani – Kabir Singh actress “Kiara Advani” was the highlight of the show for the designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. Kiara was a true desi queen in a mint green lehenga ensemble that featured sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline blouse that was completed with gold floral embroidery. He was clubbed with a pleated skirt that sported colorful floral designs, and the trail was indeed very gorgeous. A choker and a ring were all she needed to keep her look intact. The dress will suit a perfect bridesmaid. Alia bhatt – Daughter Raazi ‘Alia Bhatt’ shared a glimpse of the wedding attire during the Sangeet Seal of Aditya ceremony. The Lehanga was designed by Manish Malhotra, a flower-embroidered blouse and a voluminous skirt that wore a mix of neon green and baby pink. Alia wore a daring halterneck blouse, a potli bag also caught the eye. We would love to know which one you are going to wear to the next wedding party. Leave your comment in the comments section.

