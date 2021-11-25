The Rolling Stones end their 2021 tour with a rare intimate spectacle

HOLLYWOOD, FL. It turns out that sometimes you can get what you want.

That was the case on Tuesday night for the lucky fans who snagged exclusive tickets to the Rolling Stones One Night Show at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. group has been performing for over 12 years.

Coming 52 years after the Stones first performed in Florida, Tuesday’s show was a last-minute addition to the schedule, marking the last night of the sold-out four-year-old No Filter Tour group.

As with every show since Charlie Watts’ death in August, the show opened with an uplifting video tribute to the band’s late drummer.

The Stones then kicked off the two-hour show with the raw and raunchy Street Fighting Man, which saw Mick Jagger whip the crowd into a frenzy by dragging, dodging, kicking and moving across the stage. only a few meters from the standing room. -only pit area.

Lets Spend the Night Together, a song that was soft by today’s standards but censored in the 1960s for its suggestive lyrics, was incorporated into another mid-1960s hit, 19th Nervous Breakdown.

Jagger animatedly sang the words of a mentally unstable woman, rolling his eyes and glancing at Keith Richards and Ron Wood who laughed in what appeared to be unspoken solidarity.

Jagger then briefly stopped to dedicate the nighttime show to Watts, sending the audience into a collective Char-lie chant, Char-lie!

The gritty Tumbling Dice preceded an unusually smooth and somewhat bluesy rendition of You Cant Always Get What You Want, in which Jagger strapped an acoustic guitar as the crowd sang the infamous lyrics verbatim with him.

Jagger briefly mocked COVID, which had delayed the current tour for a year, before the band made their debut in their latest hit, Living in a Ghost Town, a somewhat odd tune that was written and recorded. during and about the frustrations of pandemic lockdowns.

Blowing his harmonica and sometimes singing in a deep, whispered voice, Jagger held the tune while Darryl Jones, who succeeded retired bassist Bill Wyman in 1993, pulled out a slow, steady bassline.

The low-key Richards came to life with Start Me Up’s immediately recognizable first chords. He then offered a tangy solo for the band’s No. 1 country-rock hit, Honky Tonk Women. True to fashion, Richards ditched the intricate fretwork preferred by many rock guitarists in favor of rhythmic riffs that seem to spring from somewhere deep inside him almost effortlessly.

Jagger, in a rare conversation with the audience, said he was happy to end the No Filter Miami-area tour, saying: It seems fair.

It was unfortunate, he said, to have to miss some of the big upcoming events in the area, such as Art Basel, the Jason Bonhams show at Hard Rock, and the Donald Trump and Bill OReilly tour.

At the latter’s mention, the normally non-political Jagger smiled, turned on his heel, and walked toward the back of the stage, as some members of the audience laughed and launched into a collective boo that didn’t was decidedly not directed at Jagger.

Jagger introduced the band members before taking a short break, leaving Richards to lead the vocals over the slightly manic Connection and slow groove of Slipping Away. The crowd went wild, proving that you don’t have to have a perfectly trained voice to be an entertaining singer.

Jagger returned for a funkified version of Miss You, slipping, sliding and shaking his hips to the bouncy horns of great Karl Denson and Tim Reis saxophones and the rippling rhythm of Jones and drummer Steve Jordan.

A mind-blowing version of Midnight Rambler started with Jagger in great shape on harmonica and included him falling to his knees in front of fans at the edge of the stage.

Richards and Wood positioned themselves face to face, playing perfectly against each other as Jagger jumped and strutted with a level of energy that hasn’t dissipated at all in his 60 years at the helm. of the group.

Paint it Black evoked the psychedelic, trippy period of the Stones with white lights flashing across the dark, smoky stage while video screens above showed band members melting and scrambling in a way that audience members who were teens in the 60s and 70s have probably seen it before.

Flames made of lights flickered through the curtains at the back of the stage as Jagger strutted in a black sequined tailcoat to the opening chords of Sympathy for the Devil.

Adding even more depth to the layered musical arrangement was one of the things that made Jagger the quintessential leader, the innate ability to captivate audiences with decades-old lyrics as if singing them for the whole time. first time.

Much to the crowd’s delight, Richards took a rare stroll up to the small protruding platform in the front of the stage, then smiled and shook his head as he watched Jagger sashay come and go, pump his arms and shake a set of maracas while standing. the drum elevator.

After a fake end to the gig that didn’t fool anyone, the Stones returned for a callback of the haunting Gimme Shelter. In a turnaround from her usual playfulness on stage, backing vocalist Sasha Allen joined Jagger for a passionate and thrilling rendition of the dark and ominous song that Jagger once called apocalyptic.

The Stones ended the show on a lighter note, sharing laughs and jokes with each other during what is perhaps their best-known hit, (I Cant Get No) Satisfaction.

And while the group’s departure clearly lacked the familiar, see you next time Stones fans undoubtedly had more than enough satisfaction to last a lifetime.

