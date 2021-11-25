10 positive changes we hope to see in Bollywood movies in 2022

Bollywood or the Indian film industry has been our main source of entertainment. But there are a lot of problematic concepts and principles that Bollywood still follows.

We have to change it and get it over with right now. As we soon enter the new year, here are some changes that we expect from our Indian film industry in 2022.

1. Give more chances to actors and not just to stars

Talented actors are often deprived of good opportunities in films. They deserve more screen time, they deserve better roles, and the list goes on. We hope 2022 can bring that change to Bollywood.

2. Can we have more female-centric content?

Without a doubt, 2021 has had some great women-centric movies and shows. We have had Rashmi rocket, Thalaïvi, 200 room, Madam Chief Minister, and more. But there’s still a lot of casual sexism and objectification in the industry, which answers the question of why we need female-centric content.

3. Equal pay for actresses.

It is not a hidden truth that wage disparities exist in many sectors. Recently, Deepikawas dropped out of a movie for asking for a salary equal to her husband’s. The gender pay gap exists and we have to stop this shit. Is it too much to ask for what you deserve?

Source: Indiatv

4. More original stories than sequels, please.

Most of the suites don’t work. I mean, who needs a sequel to Full house Where misfortune. It only spoils the original movie. Why did we even get a sequel for Love Aajkal? It literally ruined the first part for me.

5.Fair age gap between male and female co-stars.

It’s been a problem for a decade now. In every Bollywood movie, you’ll see just how prevalent this laid-back sexism is; the heroine is replaced by a younger one, but the male lead role never gets old. What kind of total shit is this? Stop now!

Source: India TV

6. Stop remixing all the songs.

It’s obviously become a fad now. We have a remix for every other song, which technically destroys the original. Not all remixes will work, and Bollywood should start making great original music.

Source: YOU

7. Can we have more realism in mainstream cinema?

What worked 20 years ago will no longer work. OTT being the biggest competition, movies like Cool # 1 or even Sooryavanshi may not work for years to come. Bollywood, we need more authentic stories!

8. Do not romanticize stalking or any other type of abusive behavior.

Given the influence of the Hindi film industry, it owes this responsibility to the public. Bollywood is very careful about what you romance onscreen. Hitting a woman or kidnapping someone is not an ideology Bollywood should promote.

Source: Mid-day

9. Know what you preach!

As celebrities, brand recommendations are part of your job. You influence the masses, so make sure you don’t promote colorism or any other stereotypes.

Source: RVCJ

10. Stop distorting communities!

The LGBTQ community is often distorted or ridiculed. A gay man doesn’t flirt with every guy he sees. The transgender community is not scary as it is portrayed in Laxmi, not to mention the ultimate disaster Dostana.

Source: India TV

The list does not end there. Let us know what change you expect to see in Bollywood in 2022.