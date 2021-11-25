Entertainment
Bollywood: How Kartik Aaryan delivers a medium punch – News
The actor is the Bollywood toast after Netflix’s “Dhamaka”. And although he made some powerful enemies for himself, he became a fan favorite to make up for any ill will.
In 2012, Subhash Ghai’s cinematographer Sudhir Chaudhary showed him some photographs of Kartik Aaryan (or Kartik Tiwari as he was then called). Ghai was looking for a new face for his new film, ‘Kaanchi’.
“I loved his face and his smile, so I called him out. He was humble, polite with a promising face. I chose him without hearing because it was up to me to play him,” recalls the veteran director-producer.
Ghai found him to be a good student, eager to learn more as an actor. “He also asked if he could be my assistant director and I accepted,” Ghai said. He was working on a single film, “Pyaar ka Punchnama”, the first of his films with Luv Ranjan who launched him as the poster for the sexist. bromance.
“Kaanchi” was a girl’s story, Ghai said, but Kartik stood out for her role as a performer and people loved him. “I am so proud of him (Kartik) today that he is now numbered in the galaxy of stars,” he added.
But Ghai has one piece of advice for Kartik: he has to work with good, smart directors and producers if he is to be a long-term player in the industry.
Almost everyone has a good word for Kartik, whose star is on the rise after 10 years playing the Boy Next Door with a solid performance in Ram Madhvani’s “Dhamaka”, anger against the network of business-politics-media of the country. But there is always a little advice.
Ask Mudassar Aziz, who praises his “Pati Patni Aur Woh” star and his sense of comedy. He also says that he takes care of himself above all, “as we all must in this industry”.
It has been quite a while since Bollywood has faced a newcomer who is so unabashedly in the service of his own rising stardom. In a world where hypocrisy abounds and everyone is eager to please, Kartik has managed to make powerful enemies for himself, abandoning ‘Dostana 2’, after being courted on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch by no less than Karan Johar, one of the most influential filmmakers.
Even though Johar has made it known that he views Kartik’s behavior as unprofessional, the actor has gone ahead and courted other producers.
Madhvani said that “Dhamaka” was actually Kartik’s idea.
He had watched ‘The Terror Live’, the South Korean film from which ‘Dhamaka’ is adapted, and recommended it. “We had a lot of conversations and Kartik wanted to do dramatic work and break out of the sympathetic and loving mold. He doesn’t want to play simple characters,” Madhvani said.
The director added that the ensemble cast of Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Soham Majumdar helped Kartik bounce back.
It took some time for Kartik to be seen as a competitor in the industry which is still heavily governed by princesses and princes.
It’s clear that Kartik will do anything to gain the advantage, whether it’s flashing his new Lamborghini or being chased by paparazzi with a trophy girlfriend.
Kartik is the son of a couple of doctors from Gwalior. He graduated in Engineering from DY Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai.
He doesn’t hesitate to talk about his “fight”, living in an apartment with 11 other people, cooking for everyone, auditioning and getting rejected.
His film ‘Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety’ (2018) made over 100 crore (4.93 Dh) at the box office.
The box office success also marked his departure from a potential career as the King of B-grade bromances.
His next films are promising: ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Anees Bazmee, ‘Shehzada’ with Rohit Dhawan, ‘Freedy’ with Shashanka Ghose the film formerly called Satyanarayan ki Katha produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and ‘Captain India’ with Hansal Mehta.
Aziz, who directed him in “Pati Patni Aur Woh” in 2019, said collaborating with him professionally is a lot of fun because he understands the business element of comedies while maintaining balance without falling into rudeness. “We come from the same comedy school,” Aziz said. On a personal level, he said, “I’ve known him for many years, when we both hadn’t climbed very high on the ladder of success. He has a side that can be mean.
Kartik is very close to his family, he wants to do everything he can for them.
“If Kartik manages to balance his personal villainy with his professional talent, he will be a force to be reckoned with for a long time to come,” added Aziz.
He seems to understand the times, whether it is the frustrated young head of the family who considers himself a victim of society, as evidenced by his now iconic monologues, whether in “Pyaar ka Punchnama” or ” Pati Patni Aur Woh ”. Or whether it is the ambitious young man in the making, the male equivalent of Rebecca Becky Sharpe, the main protagonist of William Makepeace Thackerays’ novel “Vanity Fair” in search of a significant other who will give her some importance. The Son of Gwalior, as he is known among his friends, is aware of his attraction to women, and he is not shy about using it.
Kartik almost has the career Sushant Singh Rajput should have had had he been less sensitive to the innate cruelty of Bollywood and more direct in manipulating his alien status to his advantage.
(The author is a seasoned journalist and author, most recently of “The Three Khans and the Rise of New India”)
