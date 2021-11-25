Abhishek Bachchan opens up about weight gain for Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan is applauded for his role in the upcoming series, Bob Biswas, after the trailer launches. In the trailer, the actor can be seen with chubby cheeks and a big belly. He’s now spilled the beans on gaining the extra weight and then sustaining it after stopping the movie while on lockdown.

Abhishek found it fun to gain extra pounds by stuffing Bengali candy, but at the same time, he struggled to maintain that weight throughout the lockdown.

In an interview with an online portal, Abhishek said, “I obviously want to gain weight pulling in Calcutta in the winter when you can have Gud Sandesh and all the wonderful sweet food in Calcutta, but mentally I got stuck because we had to stop our shoot halfway because of the lockdown and we were about 80% done. And we still had 10-15 days of work left. Throughout the containment I had to maintain that weight. hard.

The Dhoom star tried to put on prosthetics as directed by director Diya Ghosh and her father Sujoy Ghosh, but decided against using them. “I weighed between 100 and 105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it’s round and his cheeks fill up. When you make prostheses on the cheeks, it looks like a prosthesis. So the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you physically carry that weight, your whole performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movements, your walk, your run, everything changes, ”he said.





Bob Biswas tells the story of a murderer who originally appeared in Vidya Balan’s “Kahaani” and was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee.





Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, “Bob Biswas” is written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.