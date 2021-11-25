From Adil Hussain to Rima Das: artists from the northeast cry out for negligence | Bollywood

After host Raghav Juyal was arrested for making an ignorant comment when presenting an Assam candidate on a TV show, the spotlight again turned to prejudices about the North East (NE) . Local artists feel that while things have changed, there is still a long way to go.

Subir Malik, founding member of the legendary rock band Parikrama, shares Yes (the bias continues to exist). It’s not just the artists, it’s all the people of the Northeast. It’s basically to blame on the general education of a few idiots who do this. While I personally think there is a lot more awareness about this now and many voices have been raised to end this threat, that was until ten years ago.

Looking back, Malik reveals that at times we had also fallen into fights whenever someone misbehaved with our now beloved friend and groupmate Sonam Sherpa, and our many friends in the Northeast.

Actor Dipannita Sharma, originally from Assam, has also struggled and questioned the obsession with the Indian look in showbiz. She says people in the Northeast have been victims of racism for so long that even the slightest hint of a joke has become a sensitive topic. When it comes to scripts and media stories, people have to be extremely careful. If something like this is corroborated even as a joke on a popular show, then those who believe it will be much more encouraged to go find their colleague or neighbor to the northeast. We have to understand the feelings.

At times, a clip from Dance Deewane 3, with Juyal featuring an Assam competitor with a monologue with ethnic slurs, caused a stir. While Juyal released a clarification and apologized for hurting feelings after the backlash. the show’s judges, including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Remo DSouza, declined to comment on the matter.

While many web shows portray characters from the Northeast impartially, Sharma says you have to be very sensitive because we still have a long way to go.

For a very long time and to a large extent even now, when people call you for auditions and tell you Indian look, I always ask them what is an Indian look? It’s encouraging that that is changing, but that will really change when we all change in our heads, Sharma says.

Noting the lack of representation on the small screen, Assam-born actress Parineeta Borthakur said: Outside of the show, Nima Denzongpa, I hardly saw any North-looking girl or boy. is to play a lead role until he is based in the Northeast.

Borthakur wonders why the people of the northeast are not shown in other stories either. You will never see the locals telling stories based on Delhi and Mumbai, she laments.

In a similar vein, actor Bijou Thaangjam from Manipur, seen in the films Mary Kom (2014) and Shivaay (2016), shares, TV is stuck in the past. There is still a lot to catch up on.

They are stuck with all the concepts of saas bahu. It really needs to deliver content that we can all enjoy. Whereas, OTT is a way where representation becomes real. Previously, we weren’t even considered for secondary cast and were just used as additional or non-speaking characters. Now it is slowly and steadily changing. It needs to be changed, it is high time, says Thaangjam.

According to Adil Hussain, from Assam, this is a very complex problem.

Prejudice is everywhere, despising another language or another culture is pretty much there. I don’t think it’s going to go away anytime soon. There is more acceptance in the film industry, more than before, but I’m not saying we’re here and suddenly become evolved citizens of the country, he says.

The actor calls it more of a territorial instinct bias, adding that things would be better if young people were educated in an inclusive system.

Here the Rockstars Village Director Rima Das, who is also from Assam, accepts that while stereotypes exist, it is their responsibility to change the narrative.

I can see some TV shows where they don’t present the northeast properly. This is because it is by someone who is not from the region and who does not know the culture well. We need to take responsibility by telling stories and choosing roles. Also, I think we need to have more mainstream opportunities because freelance work has a limited audience. If we get more visibility, our characters will also get more visibility and misconceptions will change, she concludes.